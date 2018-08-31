While firms from Goldman Sachs to Voya Investment Management warned everyone in July about the risk of late-summer turbulence and shrinking liquidity, peace has prevailed in the U.S. In fact, with the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index never swinging more than 0.8 percent on any given day, it was by some measures the calmest August since 1967.

U.S. stocks have risen in eight of the past nine weeks and closed at an all-time high on Wednesday. Credit surging earnings and U.S. gross domestic product that grew by more than 4 percent in the second quarter.

“One of the lessons that we all learned over and over again is try to cut through the noise and get to the fundamental driver of the stock market,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer at American Century Investments. “And the major driver has been, is, and will continue to be the strength of our economy.”

Stocks extended gains for a fifth month. The Nasdaq composite jumped 5.7 percent in August while the Dow Jones industrial average added 2.2 percent.

Prolonging the good times into September will require navigating a calendar full of pitfalls. Of primary concern are emerging markets, where currency and other assets are weakening and some say contagion will worsen. The big risk is on the trade front with President Trump, who said he wants to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports soon.