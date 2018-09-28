U.S. stocks delivered the best quarterly run in five years, luring retail investors back into the longest bull market on record just as Wall Street started sounding the alarms.

Individual investors drew down cash balances at brokerage accounts to record lows as the S&P 500 surged 7.2 percent in the quarter. Meanwhile, big banks from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan recommended curbing investments in U.S. stocks, with strategists forecasting a weak year-end period.

The conflicting views partly reflect a different approach to the market. While individuals tend to chase stock performance, professional prognosticators are growing cautious amid forecasts that profit growth will slow along with the pace of economic expansion. To David Campbell, a principal of BOS, which oversees $4.5 billion, the lack of consensus is good news for American stocks.

“I don’t really worry about markets when there is a lot of skepticism. I worry about markets when I don’t see anybody being skeptical,” Campbell said. “The longer bull markets go, the more people who have been sitting on the sideline feel like they’re missing out. So there is built up pressure to give in and participate.”

