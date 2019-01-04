After capping the worst year since the financial crisis, U.S. equities started 2019 with a weekly gain as good news on the economy, interest rates and trade outweighed a rare sales warning from Apple.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index gained 1.9 percent in the holiday-shortened week. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 1.6 percent to 23,433. The Nasdaq climbed 2.3 percent, led by a 36 percent surge in Celgene shares after Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to buy the drugmaker.

Stocks gained in three of the week’s four trading days. All but two of the S&P 500’s main industry groups advanced. Technology stocks squeezed out a 0.1 percent gain after Apple’s warning that its quarterly sales will be lower than previously estimated sank its shares as well as those of some of its suppliers. Energy stocks rose the most, by more than 5 percent.

The S&P 500’s 3.4 percent rally in the last trading day of the week erased Thursday’s Apple-triggered 2.5 percent rout. The turnaround was driven by data showing a spike in hiring last month and faster wage growth and an increase in participation, as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell saying monetary policy is flexible and officials are “listening carefully” to the financial markets.

The Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.44 percent and 2.52 percent in when-issued trading.