Services firms grew at slower pace in March

U.S. service companies grew at a slower pace in March, as business activity and new orders slipped from strong levels in February.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its service index fell to 56.1 percent last month, down from 59.7 percent in February. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

The service sector, which is where most Americans work, has been expanding for 110 straight months, according to the survey-based ISM index. March’s results indicate that growth should continue, although it might be somewhat slower than previous ISM reports suggested.

Several companies surveyed for the index say it’s become more difficult to hire workers, a reflection of the 3.8 percent unemployment rate.

Business activity and new orders fell sharply in March, as a greater percentage of companies indicated that both measures had fallen relative to February. But the measure of employment increased slightly as more of the companies surveyed said hiring had risen.

Fewer white, male workers at Google

Google’s workforce employed fewer white, male employees in 2018 compared with 2017, as the Asian workforce grew and representation of women and people of color showed less obvious improvement.

Gains were reported in the number of women, black and Latino workers among new hires, and attrition rates for women and most underrepresented groups declined, the Alphabet Inc. unit said in its annual diversity report. Still, black workers continued to have the highest attrition rates, according to the report, which cited race data for U.S. employees.

White workers remain in the majority, accounting for 54.4 percent of employees. Asian staff posted the biggest increase, rising 1.7 percentage points to make up 39.8 percent of Googlers.

Earlier this year, Google employees, along with shareholders, called on the company to make changes in areas including racial and gender diversity, and asked the board to consider tying these metrics to executive bonuses.

The report showed women gained ground in technical jobs, although they still account for less than a quarter of those roles globally compared with almost half of nontechnical positions.

Tyson Foods is recalling about 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties because of plastic contamination, marking its third major product recall this year. A Tyson unit, AdvancePierre Foods, is recalling “fully cooked flame broiled beef patties” after two consumers complained about soft purple plastic in the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Tuesday. AdvancePierre Foods is one of the major providers of fully cooked protein and assembled sandwiches to schools in the United States.

Tesla's Model 3 has jumped off the starting line in Germany, drawing the U.S. electric-car company almost even with the vaunted Porsche sports-car brand in its second month of sales. German car registrations for Tesla rose more than fivefold, to 2,367 vehicles in March. The sales total, which includes models S and X, puts Tesla just 356 vehicles shy of Volkswagen-owned Porsche, monthly figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority show.

