U.S. equities climbed for the third week, pushing the benchmark index within striking distance of its all-time high, as the first-quarter corporate earnings season kicked off on an upbeat note and investor optimism on the strength of the global economy endured.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index gained 0.5 percent in the five days, leaving it 0.8 percent below its Sept. 20 record. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped less than 0.1 percent to 26,412 as declines in health-care stocks including UnitedHealth Group outweighed Walt Disney Co.’s 13 percent rally after it unveiled a streaming-video service. The Nasdaq composite increased 0.6 percent.

Equities have jumped 24 percent from the brink of a bear market in December after central banks around the world adopted policies aimed at propping up global growth. The momentum picked up this week as investors looked toward first-quarter earnings as the next potential market catalyst. JPMorgan Chase, whose report is one of the first of the first of the season, capped its biggest weekly gain since late 2017 after its results on Friday exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The Treasury will sell $42 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.43 percent and 2.45 percent in when-issued trading. It will sell four-week bills, eight-week bills and $17 billion of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities on Thursday.