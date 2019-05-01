BUILDING

Construction spending declined in March

U.S. construction spending dropped in March for the first time in four months, and spending on U.S. home construction fell to the lowest level in more than two years.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that construction spending — including housing, nonresidential and government building projects — fell 0.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.28 trillion after rising 0.7 percent in both January and February.

Residential construction spending skidded 1.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $500.9 billion, the lowest since December 2016.

Public construction dropped 1.3 percent to $320.7 billion in March.

Home building has wobbled but is expected to rebound as the Federal Reserve backs off on plans to hike interest rates this year.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. companies added the most jobs in nine months in April, a sign that hiring remains strong amid solid economic growth. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses gained 275,000 jobs last month, up from 151,000 in March. That's a much higher number than economists forecast for Friday's government jobs report — analysts expect the Labor Department to say that 181,000 jobs were added, according to data provider FactSet. Hiring was driven partly by a big gain in construction, ADP said, which added 49,000 jobs. A category that mostly includes hotels and restaurants gained 53,000.

American manufacturers expanded at a slower pace in April, as measures of new orders, production and employment each slipped. The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its manufacturing index fell to 52.8 last month, down from 55.3 in March. Readings above 50 point toward an expansion in manufacturing. ISM's survey of companies for the index is a sign that economic growth should continue, even though companies raised concerns about tariffs on Chinese imports.

Starbucks is recalling about 263,000 of its coffee presses, made in partnership with Bodum, after receiving reports of the product breaking and causing deep cuts, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday. Starbucks has received eight reports of the plunger's knob breaking in the United States and one report from Canada, resulting in lacerations or puncture injuries, the agency said. The presses were sold at Starbucks cafes and on its website from November 2016 through January 2019.

— From news reports

