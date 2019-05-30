The White House plans to trigger a process Thursday that would allow President Trump to submit his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico to Congress within 30 days, three people briefed on the planning said, a direct challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) who had warned against such a step.

The decision to send the draft “Statement of Administrative Action” to Congress would mark a major milestone in President Trump’s push to overhaul the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement, but it heightens tensions with Democrats who have said they need more time to review the deal and work for changes.

Pelosi directly cautioned U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer not to send the draft report until Democrats had spent more time working with the White House on the plan. By filing the report with Congress, the White House will signal to Democrats that it does not plan to allow lawmakers to delay the process and will push for a vote soon.

Sending the draft to Congress is a necessary step before lawmakers can formally vote on the agreement. It triggers a timeline for lawmakers to act, though depending on negotiations and other factors, the administration could wait beyond 30 days to submit the final text of the trade deal.

Trump reached a deal with Canada and Mexico last year to update the 25-year-old pact, which was supposed to ease the flow of goods between the three countries. But the deal cannot be completed unless it is signed off on by Congress, and Democrats have raised a number of objections.

