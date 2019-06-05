LAWSUITS

Gay ex-Goldman Vice president alleges discrimination

Goldman Sachs Group was sued Wednesday by a former vice president who claims the bank discriminated against him for being gay and then fired him after he complained about it.

William Littleton, 31, who worked on the specialty solutions team within Goldman’s product strategy group, claims he was fired after eight years of superior performance reviews.

Among the mistreatment alleged in the lawsuit, Littleton said he was excluded from a call with a Goldman client because “he sounded too gay.”

Littleton claims his experience shows “larger institutional problems” at Goldman, according to the complaint filed in New York state court.

The bank said the suit is “without merit” and called the claims “baseless.”

Littleton claims that he was subjected to demeaning remarks and that his compensation decreased, despite promotions and increased responsibilities. He complained to the bank’s employee relations department in May 2018. Months later, he received a performance review with criticisms he claims were part of “a belated attempt to create a paper trail” and was told his last day at the bank would be Jan. 31, 2019, the complaint said.

— Bloomberg News

THE ECONOMY

Federal Reserve cites modest pace of growth

Economic activity grew at a “modest pace overall” from April to mid-May, an improvement from the “slight-to-moderate pace” in the prior period, according to the central bank’s “beige book” economic survey released Wednesday.

The report is a generally positive signal ahead of crucial data Friday on employment in May. A recent string of weak reports on retail sales, factory orders and home purchases have indicated growth is slowing as President Trump’s trade war with China weighs on businesses.

The beige book is based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks through May 24.

Nearly all districts reported some growth. But there are indications of weakness, with some regions citing the uncertainty caused by tariffs, a slowdown in manufacturing, and struggles in agriculture.

Most districts saw modest or moderate growth in jobs and wages, although regions including Richmond and San Francisco cited difficulties finding workers or highlighted tight conditions.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. private employers added 27,000 jobs in May, the smallest monthly gain in more than nine years, a report by a payrolls processor showed Wednesday. Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised down to 271,000 from an originally reported 275,000 increase. May's increase was the smallest since March 2010. The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

U.S. service companies expanded at a stronger pace in May, driven in part by an increase in employment and business activity. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday that its service index rose to 56.9 last month, up from 55.5 in April. Readings above 50 point toward continued growth. Companies surveyed for the index reported a 4.4 point gain in employment, to 58.1, while business activity increased 1.7 points, to 56.9. Still, some of the companies said they're monitoring the tariffs that President Trump imposed on China for possible negative impacts on the economy.

Workers at the world's biggest Nutella factory are back at work after production was brought to a near standstill for more than a week over a dispute on salaries. Ferrero, the owner of the hugely popular hazelnut and chocolate spread, said Wednesday that access to the factory was reopened overnight and that "normal activity" had resumed. Activists from Workers' Force at the factory in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy had barred trucks from entering or leaving the factory for more than a week. Union spokeswoman Prescillia Bourguignon said that management had made "positive progress" and that more negotiations would take place. According to the union, the 160 of the factory's 350 workers who took part in the walkout demanded a salary increase, one-time bonuses and better working conditions. It was unclear whether their demands had been granted.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases international trade data for April.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases first quarter productivity data.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.