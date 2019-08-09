WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press before departing from the White House on the south lawn before he boards Marine One on August 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump spoke to reporters about gun background checks and the escalation of the US-China trade war. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Trump on Friday said he “would love to see” the Federal Reserve dramatically slash interest rates by an entire percentage point, part of an escalating White House campaign to weaken the U.S. dollar in the face of global economic turmoil.

Trump’s comments, made to reporters before he traveled to New Jersey, were the second time in two days he insisted that the central bank should further cut interest rates in a way that he said would help U.S. companies.

“We are being handcuffed by the Federal Reserve,” Trump said.

But such broadsides against the central bank, particularly when Trump has said he would prefer the U.S. dollar to weaken, are very uncommon and could pose broader risks for the economy. If Trump is successful in weakening the U.S. dollar, it could be very difficult to contain the fallout.

White House officials have becoming increasingly concerned about the economy’s performance heading into Trump’s reelection, several people briefed on internal discussions said. Business investment contracted in the second quarter of this year, and economists have downgraded their expectations for growth.

The unemployment rate remains low but the stock market has begun to slip from its highs.

Trump has said that the strength of the U.S. dollar is making it hard for U.S. companies to sell products overseas.

“As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar,” Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday. “I am not!”

Some businesses and economists have blamed Trump’s trade war with China for weakening the economy, but Trump has attempted to deflect all criticism and place the economy’s problems squarely on the central bank.

Trump’s attacks have shifted in recent weeks from persistent complaints about Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell to more pointed directives, revealing a sense of economic anxiety that is beginning to seep into the West Wing.

Before Trump began doing it last year, it was very uncommon for any White House official — let alone the president — to comment on the central bank’s monetary policy decisions. Past presidents had tried to shield the Fed from political criticism to try to preserve its independence. Trump has discarded that tradition because he feels that past interest rate increases by the central bank squelched an economic rally last year.

One of Trump’s top trade advisers, Peter Navarro, on Thursday called for the Fed to lower interest rates an additional 1 percentage point so that the U.S.’s monetary policy was more in concert with central banks around the world.

After signaling that he planned to back down from some of his more severe economic threats against China, Trump last week shocked a number of advisers by announcing, in a Twitter post, that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods beginning in September.

These tariffs would be in addition to the penalties he had already imposed on $250 billion in Chinese goods. Tariffs are a type of tax paid by U.S. importers, though Trump has said the tariffs are effectively being paid by the Chinese because China’s currency has weakened in the past year.

The Treasury Department this week labeled China a “currency manipulator,” after Trump had preemptively announced it on Twitter.

Some of his advisers quickly tried to clarify that Trump might decide to cancel the tariffs if the Chinese agree to major concessions during negotiations, but the prospects for that have dimmed this week.

Trump on Friday also said the next round of negotiations with the Chinese could be canceled next month. He also suggested that he would not permit any U.S. companies to do business with Chinese technology giant Huawei, even though in June he had said he would allow it.

Trump said he could decide to back away from the restrictions on Huawei if he reaches a broader trade deal with China, but in the meantime he would cut off all business ties between the U.S. and Huawei.

“They would like to make a deal,” Trump said of China. “I’m not ready to make a deal … Right now the talks are scheduled in September … whether they are canceled, we’ll see.”