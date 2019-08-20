BANKING

Regulators approve Volcker Rule tweaks

U.S. banking regulators on Tuesday approved changes easing a rule introduced after the Great Recession that bans banks from trading on their own account, giving Wall Street one of its biggest wins under the Trump administration.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approved the revamped version of the so-called Volcker Rule, which aims to ban lenders that accept U.S. taxpayer-insured deposits from engaging in proprietary trading.

The changes, proposed in May 2018, followed years of lobbying by banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, which have long complained the rule is too vague and complex.

The new rule gives banks more leeway in terms of trading activity, and simplifies how banks can tell if that trading is permitted by law.

Many regulatory experts have agreed the prior rule was too cumbersome, but the changes have been criticized by consumer groups and Democratic lawmakers who say a rewrite could create new systemic risks.

RETAIL

Home Depot beats earnings estimates

Home Depot beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as it sold more big-ticket items to high-spending builders while flagging the potential effect of President Trump’s ongoing trade tussle with China on consumers.

The home improvement chain, which has distanced itself from co-founder Bernie Marcus’s support for Trump’s reelection campaign, blamed the trade dispute as well as a continued slump in lumber prices for a cut in its full-year sales forecast.

Home Depot said it now expects 2019 sales to rise about 2.3 percent, down from a prior forecast of a 3.3 percent increase.

However, the company recorded a bigger-than-expected profit in the second quarter, selling more products to professional customers like electricians, plumbers and builders who typically make larger, more frequent purchases.

Home Depot’s net sales rose 1.2 percent to $30.84 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, marginally missing analysts’ average estimate of $30.98 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. It posted a profit of $3.17 per share, beating estimates of $3.08 per share.

ENERGY

Oil prices steady on trade hopes

Oil prices steadied Tuesday on optimism U.S.-China trade tensions will ease and hopes major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a possible economic slowdown, after falling earlier on concerns over future demand.

Brent crude settled 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, higher at $60.03 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $56.34 a barrel. U.S. crude turned lower in post-settlement trade after President Trump said he was not ready to make a trade deal with China.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve that permits China’s Huawei Technologies to buy components from U.S. companies, signaling a slight softening of the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

Also in Business

Google autonomous vehicle spinoff Waymo says it will start testing on public roads in Florida to better experience heavy rain. The company says tests will begin this month in the Miami area and include highway driving to Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. The test vehicles will be driven by humans. They’ll collect data with laser and radar sensors.

Cosmetics heir Jane Lauder vaulted into the ranks of the world's 500 richest people this week after shares of the cosmetics giant that bears her last name surged on strong quarterly earnings and a rosy outlook for the fiscal year. Lauder's net worth rose $1.5 billion this year, including a $447 million gain Monday, bringing her fortune to $4.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She's ranked No. 461 on the list, just behind New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Lauder, a member of Estee Lauder's board and a granddaughter of its namesake founder, is one of 69 women on the Bloomberg wealth ranking.

