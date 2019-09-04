HEALTH CARE

Judge approves CVS merger with Aetna

A federal judge reviewing a Justice Department decision to allow U.S. pharmacy chain and benefits manager CVS Health to merge with insurer Aetna said on Wednesday that the agreement was legal under antitrust law.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had been examining a government plan announced in October to allow the merger on condition that Aetna sell its Medicare prescription drug plan business to WellCare Health Plans. Both deals have closed.

— Reuters

new data

U.S. economy remains steady, Fed report says

The U.S. economy grew at a modest pace through much of July and August, with companies remaining upbeat despite disruption caused by global trade disputes, a Federal Reserve survey found.

“Although concerns regarding tariffs and trade policy uncertainty continued, the majority of businesses remained optimistic about the near-term outlook,” according to the report released Wednesday. The report, called the Beige Book, is based on anecdotal information collected by the 12 regional Fed banks through Aug. 23.

Auto sales grew modestly, and tourism was generally solid. Overall manufacturing was down slightly, while housing sales remained constrained.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Southwest expects

to fly 737 Max soon

Southwest Airlines, the largest operator of Boeing’s 737 Max, expects regulators will certify the grounded jet to resume flight before Thanksgiving in the United States, clearing the way for new deliveries by year’s end.

“We’re assuming that we will have the go-ahead to return the Max to service by, call it the beginning to mid-November,” Southwest chief financial officer Tammy Romo said Wednesday.

The narrow-body jet has been grounded worldwide since March after two crashes killed 346 people. Boeing has made changes to the flight-control system implicated in the disasters and has estimated that the Max would return to service early in the fourth quarter.

Southwest, which had 34 Max aircraft when the plane was grounded, has removed the jet from its schedule until Jan. 5.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

The U.S. trade deficit declined in July, including the gap with China that has been the focus of President Trump’s tariffs. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the goods and services the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 2.7 percent to $54 billion in July from June. Exports rose 0.6 percent to $207.4 billion, while imports ticked down 0.1 percent to $261.4 billion. Compared with a year ago, the average trade gap has increased $7 billion.

Automakers pledged to equip nearly all new cars with reminders to check the rear seats for children. Under a voluntary agreement, essentially all new autos by the 2025 model year will at a minimum provide drivers with visual and audible rear-seat reminder alerts after turning the vehicle off, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers announced Wednesday.

— From news services