AD

UPS expects to use 31.9 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE) of RNG this year. As of this month, it has agreed to purchase 230 million GGE of RNG over the next seven years, a commitment that UPS says makes it the transportation industry’s largest user of RNG.

AD

The Atlanta-based company’s new vehicle purchases will begin next year and add to the roughly 10,000 alternative fuel or advanced technology delivery vehicles already in use by UPS.

— Reuters

EARNINGS

PayPal says loss spurred by Uber

PayPal Holdings will report a $228 million loss on investments before taxes in the third quarter, driven in large part by a bad bet on Uber Technologies just before it went public.

AD

The San Jose-based payments company said the investment in Uber, for $500 million at the initial public offering price, had declined 34 percent. Another investment, in Latin American online retailer MercadoLibre, had declined 10 percent, PayPal said.

Uber is the most prominent app to use PayPal’s nascent Pay With Venmo feature. But Uber’s stock has underperformed because of a combination of slowing growth and accelerated losses.

AD

PayPal said its investments have still generated unrealized gains for the company this year, because of better performance in earlier quarters.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

U.S. job openings unexpectedly declined in August to the lowest level since March 2018, underscoring the slowdown in hiring across American employers even as the labor market remains generally tight. The number of positions waiting to be filled fell by 123,000 to 7.05 million, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Wednesday. The quits rate dropped to 2.3 percent, in line with readings over the past year and signaling workers remain confident about job opportunities.

AD

Halliburton is cutting its workforce in the Rockies as the oil field service contractor grapples with a protracted spending slump in the shale patch. The cuts affect 650 workers across Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota, Emily Mir, a spokeswoman, said in a statement. Most were offered the option to relocate to other areas where greater oil field work is expected, she said. The moves come three months after the Houston-based contractor announced it was trimming eight percent of its North American head count and parking unused frack gear.

AD

Fitbit said it's shifting manufacturing operations out of China for all of its health trackers and smartwatches to avoid U.S. tariffs on imports from the country. Starting in January, the company expects those products won't be of Chinese origin and therefore not subject to import duties, Fitbit said in a statement Wednesday.

Nissan Motor demoted Senior Vice President Hari Nada, a key whistleblower against former chairman Carlos Ghosn, after an internal investigation found no evidence against the executive. The news comes a day after the Japanese automaker named Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as its next chief executive. The company said the action was to enable Nada to focus on tasks including the forthcoming legal action. Nada, who was under pressure to leave the company following the pay scandal involving Ghosn, was named senior adviser overseeing special projects.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for September.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates.

Earnings: Delta Air Lines.

AD