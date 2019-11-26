Prices have outpaced wage growth for several years, and the market is constrained by buyers’ capacity to pay.

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence dips but is still high

U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading.

Consumers’ feelings about economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose. Consumers’ assessment of the job market also declined slightly, despite low unemployment and rising wages.

INTERNET

Baby Yoda GIFs back after 'confusion'

People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again.

Giphy, a database of the mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series “The Mandalorian.” That led to speculation that Disney asked for this because of copyright concerns.

But Giphy is blaming “confusion” in a statement. It says it conducted a review, and Baby Yoda GIFs are back and available to share.

Sales of new homes dipped slightly in October compared with September but remain well above levels of a year ago, with lower mortgage rates helping spur a rebound in purchases. The Commerce Department says sales of single-family homes slipped 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 733,000. But that decline followed robust gains of 4.5 percent in September and 7 percent in August.

Xerox said Tuesday that it is ready to get in the ring with HP to secure its proposed $33.5 billion offer to acquire the Silicon Valley computer and technology leader. In a letter sent to HP chief executive Enrique Lores and chairman Chip Bergh, Xerox chief executive John Visentin said his company intends to "engage directly with HP shareholders" to get enough support to cause the HP board of directors to consider Xerox's unsolicited acquisition offer. Two days ago HP rejected Xerox's buyout efforts for a second time.

