“This process is a change from years past, when consumers would rush to physical retailers the day after Christmas and stand in long lines to make returns,” UPS said in a statement.

U.S. shoppers spent more online during this year’s holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard showed on Wednesday, as e-commerce sales hit a record high.

AD

E-commerce sales rose 18.8 percent year-on-year and made up 14.6 percent of total retail sales, according to Mastercard’s data tracking retail sales from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve.

AD

Reuters

Also in Business

U.S. long-term mortgage rates are little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective home buyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74 percent, from 3.73 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55 percent a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19 percent, unchanged from last week. The average rate for a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage rose to 3.45 percent, up from last week’s 3.37 percent.

AD

Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low, reflecting a solid labor market and indicating the data are emerging from recent bout of seasonal volatility. Jobless claims declined to 222,000 in the week ending Dec. 21 from 235,000, according to a Labor Department report released Thursday.

AD

Tiffany & Co. reported a rebound in sales in the run-up to Christmas, a welcome development for French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which is acquiring the U.S. brand for $16.2 billion. Sales rose 1 percent to 3 percent in the Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 period, compared with a year earlier, according to preliminary results. Shoppers in mainland China led the growth, leading to a 5 to 7 percent increase in the Asian-Pacific region. Tiffany has been expanding in that market with the revamp of a flagship store in Shanghai, now its largest shop in Asia.

From news reports

AD