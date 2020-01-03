Any reading below 50 signals contraction — and the index has been below that crucial level since August.

Companies surveyed indicated that there continues to be uncertainty about trade and weak demand from abroad. Out of the 18 industries surveyed, just three reported expansion in December: Food, computers and a category the association labeled as “miscellaneous.”

AD

AD

— Associated Press

PHARMACEUTICALS

Drug companies raise price on medicines

Novartis, Merck and Allergan were among companies that raised U.S. prices on more than 100 prescription drugs on Friday, bringing the tally to 445 drugs that will cost more in 2020, according to data analyzed by research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

Nearly all the price increases are below 10 percent, according to 3 Axis.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis raised prices on nearly 30 drugs, 3 Axis said. Novartis said that after discounts and rebates to payers it expects a net price decrease of 2.5 percent in 2020.

U.S. drugmaker Merck raised prices on about 15 drugs, mostly around five percent, 3 Axis said. Merck said the increases are consistent with its commitment to not raise U.S. net prices by more than inflation.

AD

Ireland-based Allergan, which is being acquired by AbbVie, said it was raising prices on 25 drugs but with higher rebates and discounts net pricing would be flat to lower in 2020.

AD

— Reuters

AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla sales increased 50 percent in 2019

Tesla’s global deliveries rose more than 50 percent last year, meaning the company surpassed the low end of its sales goals for 2019.

The announcement Friday pushed Tesla’s shares up nearly 3 percent to a record close of $443.01.

The electric carmaker delivered a record of about 112,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter and about 367,500 for the full year. Tesla had projected deliveries of between 360,000 and 400,000 units worldwide.

AD

The lower-cost Model 3 accounted for 83 percent of the company’s fourth-quarter sales at 92,550. The higher-priced Model S Sedan and Model X large SUV made up the rest.

But the company said that sales figures could vary by 0.5 percent or more when final numbers are out.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Spending on U.S. construction projects rose a solid 0.6 percent in November as gains in home building and government projects offset weakness in nonresidential construction. It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain and a sharp improvement from a 0.1 percent October advance, according to a Commerce Department report Friday. The acceleration was led by a 1.9 percent rise in home construction, more than double the 0.7 percent October increase.

AD

AD

Hundreds of Delta Air Lines employees have filed a pair of class-action lawsuits against Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming that uniforms they are required to wear are causing serious medical problems. The first lawsuit was filed in October with a second this week in federal court in Madison, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday. The suits allege that the uniforms, unveiled in 2018, have caused rashes, hair loss and breathing difficulties, among other health problems.

British workers who practice “ethical veganism” to protect animals secured a big win in an employment tribunal when a judge ruled Friday that they are entitled to legal protection from job discrimination. The judge said that because ethical veganism is a philosophical belief, its adherents are covered by the Britain’s anti-discrimination law, the 2010 Equality Act. The ruling came in a claim brought by a man who said he was fired after raising questions about pension fund investments in companies that test products on animals.

— From news reports

AD