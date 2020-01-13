Korey came under fire after a story published by the Verge last month alleged she bullied employees and drove them too hard. She published an apology on Twitter following the story, and Away announced a few days later that it had hired Haselden as CEO and that Korey would become executive chairman of the board.

Korey said in her message Monday that the Verge story was inaccurate and “unleashed a social media mob.”

The luggage company JRSK, known by its brand name Away, said it was valued at $1.4 billion last year after announcing a $100 million funding round. The company is expanding its product lines, opening new stores in the United States and starting operations internationally.

— Bloomberg

AEROSPACE INDUSTRY

Woodward to merge with Hexcel

Woodward and Hexcel are merging in an all-stock deal that would create one of the largest suppliers in the aerospace and defense industry.

The companies say the tie-up will allow them to create more efficient aircraft that will reduce emissions, a big hurdle for the aerospace industry.

“The future of flight and energy efficiency will be defined by next-generation platforms delivering lower cost of ownership, reduced emissions, and enhanced safety — and a combined Hexcel and Woodward will be at the forefront of this evolution,” Hexcel chief executive Nick Stanage said in a prepared statement.

The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will have manufacturing operations in 14 countries on five continents.

Stanage will serve as CEO of the combined company. Woodward president, chairman and chief executive Tom Gendron will serve as executive chairman of the combined company until the first anniversary of the merger’s closing, when he retires.

The combined business will be based in Fort Collins, Colo., where Woodward has its headquarters.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Biogen will buy an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Pfizer for $75 million, plus additional future payments, extending its wager on therapies for the condition. PF-05251749 will be developed to treat what's known as sundowning in Alzheimer's patients, a condition in which patients get more confused, aggressive or restless as a day goes on. The drug will compliment Biogen's experimental drug aducanumab, which is meant to treat the fundamental causes of Alzheimer's.

AstraZeneca will stop testing a fish-oil pill for a form of harmful cholesterol that was in the most advanced and expensive stage of clinical trials. Epanova didn't stand a very high likelihood of showing a benefit when combined with a statin for patients at risk of heart disease due to high levels of LDL cholesterol, Astra said Monday.

Danske Bank is offering 2,000 of its employees in Denmark the option of stepping down as the cost of adapting to a world with stricter regulations and negative interest rates keeps growing. Staff have until the end of January to decide, according to an emailed comment sent by the bank Monday. The bankers' union said Danske is offering employees who accept the deal better terms than they'd get if they resigned under normal circumstances.

UBS Group plans to open a new office in Miami to work with Latin American wealth managers, part of a broader effort by the Swiss bank to expand its business in the United States. The office will start with six employees and offer services to boutique firms that don't have the capabilities of a large private bank, said Stefano Veri, who heads UBS's Financial Intermediaries business. UBS plans to hire as many as 10 employees in the first year for the effort, which is overseen by Mariana Gregori, he said.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for December.

