The deal over emergency aid brings PG&E one step closer to emerging from Chapter 11, which the company entered last year facing $30 billion in claims from fires blamed on its equipment. Victims of those blazes had been fighting the payments to FEMA in court, saying the agency would be taking money from a $13.5 billion pot PG&E set aside for them.

The federal agency argued it had an obligation to recover costs of critical services it provided in the aftermath of blazes in 2015, 2017 and 2018, including medical expenses and home repairs.

— Bloomberg News

STREAMING

GE, 2 others to collect device royalties

General Electric, Ericsson and NTT Docomo have joined a patent-licensing pool that is seeking to collect royalties on devices used in the booming movie-streaming market, setting up a potential fight with Google, Apple and Microsoft.

The pool brings together hundreds of patents owned by a dozen companies as a “one-stop shop” for companies that use the VP9 and AV1 video coding formats, according to Sisvel International, a global intellectual property company organizing the pool. The patents are used to compress video and are key to streaming media.

But the new pool could face pushback from companies that developed the two formats, including Google. The owner of YouTube created the VP9 program for video compression as a royalty-free option to the MPEG standard. AV1 was created by the Alliance for Open Media, whose members include Apple, Samsung and Microsoft.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Sony Pictures on Tuesday said it was postponing the release of movie “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” to August from March, citing disruptions in movie markets. The decision followed the announcement last week that the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” would be postponed to November from its previously scheduled April release because of disruptions to moviegoing in China and other parts of Asia due to the coronavirus.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the largest U.S. sporting-goods retailer, plans to accelerate its retreat from gun sales, removing weapons and other hunting products from about 440 more stores.

Sweden’s Riksbank, which revealed Monday that one of its board members had caught the coronavirus, does “not see a lower policy rate as the most important measure at present,” Gov. Stefan Ingves said in a statement on Tuesday. Instead, the bank’s “assessment right now is that maintaining the supply of liquidity is the most important thing,” he said. “This could be more generous terms for loans to banks and/or direct purchases of securities.”

New Jersey is pushing for higher passenger-vehicle tolls this year — and regular increases in the future — to pay for improvements to its Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. The proposal would increase average charges on the Turnpike by a maximum $1.25, and on the parkway by 30 cents at most, according to a notice of three public hearings to start March 18. Beginning in 2022, tolls “are proposed to be indexed at an amount to be determined, but in no case more than 3 percent annually,” according to the notice.

Foresight Energy has filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to its creditors. The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri is another sign that efforts to stem coal’s decline are not working. A wave of U.S. miners have filed for Chapter 11 in recent years, including Murray Energy, which owns a controlling stake in Foresight. Its owner, Robert Murray, is an outspoken supporter of President Trump, who pledged to save the industry.

The family office of Ernesto Bertarelli, Switzerland’s richest person, has hired Cyrus Jilla to help run its investments. Jilla, 50, who previously headed a Fidelity International investment unit, will be chief executive of Northill Capital, Bertarelli’s Waypoint Capital said Tuesday in a statement. London-based Northill takes stakes in money managers globally.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for February.