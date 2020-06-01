“In addition, the remaining 510,235 high-income nonfilers, totaling estimated tax due of $24.9 billion, are sitting in one of the Collection function’s inventory streams and will likely not be pursued as resources decline,” the report, released Monday, found.

The report defines high-income taxpayers as those earning at least $100,000. The IRS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but agency management in the report agreed with a recommendation to prioritize collecting from people who didn’t file tax returns.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Libbey glassware files for bankruptcy

Libbey, the U.S. glassware maker, filed for bankruptcy after the covid-19 pandemic increased a burdensome debt load and strained its access to cash.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors in Delaware after the virus and related state-imposed lockdowns gutted demand for its tumblers, mugs and bowls among key food-service customers like restaurants and bars. Libbey had been reviewing its debt pile before the outbreak and had already tried and failed to refinance its term loans, according to court papers.

Libbey is negotiating with its lenders and plans to quickly cut a deal to shed debt, court papers show. The company has commitments for some $160 million of bankruptcy financing, the terms of which call for court approval of a Chapter 11 exit strategy in about 100 days.

Libbey has more than 5,500 employees around the world. It temporarily cut worker salaries by as much as 25 percent during the pandemic and laid off almost all of its hourly U.S. workforce in March. Its board of directors voted to pay some $2.35 million in retention bonuses to management before the bankruptcy filing.

Also in Business

Most U.K. stock market participants want a reduction in the world’s longest trading hours, which they say can improve liquidity and industry diversity, according to the results of a London Stock Exchange survey. Most of the more than 140 respondents said that any change would need a unified approach across European exchanges and other trading venues, according to the LSE. The LSE said it will wait for the results of other European exchanges’ surveys on market hours, which at 8½ hours exceeds the United States by two hours.

Amazon shoppers are buying up pepper spray as protests over the death of George Floyd spread around the country. A $9.48 canister of Sabre “Max police strength” pepper spray shot up to the top-selling rank in Amazon’s sports and outdoors category Monday morning, supplanting normal bestsellers such as shorts and T-shirts, according to Marketplace Pulse, which monitors the site. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Deutsche Lufthansa’s supervisory board backed a $10 billion bailout by the German government, paving the way for the airline to receive the lifeline should investors approve it. With cash reserves dwindling, the board voted in favor of the plan and called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for June 25. Its approval was unexpectedly delayed last week after members balked at European Union demands for slot disposals, a matter resolved in a deal sealed late Friday.

Heavy job losses are expected to persist through 2020 and into next year in some of America’s biggest swing states, providing a crucial challenge for President Trump’s reelection campaign. States that depend on tourism and manufacturing are suffering some of the worst employment declines since the covid-19 pandemic took hold in March — among them the battleground states Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Job losses of 16 percent or more are expected to linger at least into the first quarter of 2021, with Nevada leading the nation with a 21 percent drop, according to research firm IHS Markit.

