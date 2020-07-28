Growth in home prices slowed slightly in May

Phoenix led the way with a ­9 percent annual gain in home prices. Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3 percent.

The May slowdown, however, broke a streak in rising sales that stretched back to September. Craig Lazzara of S&P Dow Jones Indices said it was too soon to know if April was a high water mark, or if May was “a slight deviation from an otherwise intact trend.’’

The Case-Shiller index, released Tuesday, is composed of a three-month average of home prices, so this month’s data includes figures from March, April and May.

— Associated Press

FAST-FOOD RESTAURANTS

McDonald's sales slid in second quarter

McDonald’s reported its worst global sales decline in recent memory, with drive-throughs and delivery unable to make up for the blows from pandemic shutdowns and consumer caution.

The fast-food company’s total same-store sales in the second quarter dropped 23.9 percent, slightly worse than what analysts had been expecting — and the worst performance in Bloomberg data going back to at least 2005. That was dragged down by a 41.4 percent plunge in international operated markets unit, which includes stores in countries such as Spain, Britain and France.

Still, U.S. sales were better than rival restaurants reliant on in-person dining, with drive-through and takeout options easing the burden.

— Bloomberg

Also in Business

Drivers are holding on to cars and trucks longer during the coronavirus pandemic. The average age of a vehicle on U.S. roads rose by a month this year to a record 11.9 years. The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period. As a result, fewer new vehicles are coming onto the roads, pushing up the average age. IHS said Tuesday that it expects the shift will create opportunities for repair shops and parts sellers because older vehicles need more service.

Remington Outdoor Co. filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years with plans to sell the 200-year-old maker of firearms. The company said reduced gun sales prevented it from making money even after restructuring its finances in its first bankruptcy. Remington had $437.5 million in sales last year, about half the business it did in 2016, according to court papers filed in Decatur, Ala. The Chapter 11 filing allows the company to keep operating while it devises plans to turn around the business and pay creditors.

Raytheon Technologies has slashed roughly 8,000 jobs in its commercial aviation businesses as the maker of jet engines and airliner systems contends with the travel collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus’s impact on plane trips “has proven to be a lot worse” than what the company projected just a few months ago and traffic probably won’t return to 2019 levels until 2023, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes said Tuesday on a call with analysts. Some of the lost jobs will return once demand picks up, he said.

Nike is winding down operations at a facility in Goodyear, Ariz., marking an abrupt turnabout for a project meant to become a state-of-the-art plant for its Nike Air shoe line. The company acquired the property in 2019 and set about turning it into the third so-called Air Manufacturing Innovation facility in the United States. Nike declined to provide details on how many employees will be affected or if the company will sell the factory.