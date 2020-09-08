— Associated Press

BANKING

JPMorgan probes use of covid-19 relief funds

JPMorgan Chase says it’s probing the role of some employees who may have enabled misuse of covid-19 relief funds in what it calls potentially illegal activities.

The bank said that it has seen “instances of customers misusing Paycheck Protection Program Loans, unemployment benefits and other government programs” and that some “employees have fallen short, too,” according to a memo to staffers from the bank’s senior leaders Tuesday.

The firm said the conduct may be illegal.

The bank asked workers to report conduct that violates its policies.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

GM to make electric vehicle for Nikola

General Motors announced a $2 billion electric vehicle partnership with start-up Nikola on Tuesday.

GM will take an 11 percent ownership stake in the Phoenix firm and will engineer and build Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022.

GM also will help with cost reductions for Nikola’s other vehicles, including heavy trucks, and the company will use GM’s battery system and hydrogen fuel technology.

Nikola will be responsible for the sales and marketing of the Badger, but it will be built on GM’s new battery-electric truck underpinnings and use GM fuel cell and battery technology. GM also will supply batteries for other Nikola vehicles.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Bank of America invested $50 million in three African American-owned banks as part of its $1 billion pledge over four years to advance racial equality. The second-largest U.S. lender took equity stakes of about 5 percent in First Independence Corp. in Detroit, New Orleans-based Liberty Financial Services and SCCB Financial Corp. in Columbia, S.C., it said in a statement.



A Swiss federal commissioner announced Tuesday that a U.S.-Swiss program aimed at protecting personal information exchanged between the two countries doesn’t go far enough and has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to have inadequate data protection. Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner Adrian Lobsiger recommends that Swiss companies or the government should disclose personal data to the United States only if safeguards are put in place to protect people from prying U.S. authorities.