The improving domestic results highlight a growing divide in the restaurant industry, with high-end eateries struggling to survive as quick-service rivals gain market share. The burger giant has emerged as a sector winner during the pandemic after revamping digital options over the past few years, including touch-screen ordering, with drive-throughs and delivery giving an additional lift.

In the United States, sales continued to strengthen throughout the quarter, with the company seeing low double-digit comparable sales growth for September, it said. Still, comparable guest counts remained negative, meaning fewer people placed orders — they just spent more whenever they did.

— Bloomberg News

TECHNOLOGY

IBM to focus on cloud computing with spinoff

IBM said Thursday that it is breaking off a $19 billion chunk of its business to focus on cloud computing.

The company said it is spinning off its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company, temporarily named NewCo. The separation is expected to take effect by late 2021.

CEO Arvind Krishna said the split will help IBM focus on its cloud platform and artificial intelligence, while the new company will provide services to manage the infrastructure of businesses and other organizations.

Krishna said in April at his first quarterly earnings call as CEO that the company will continue to eliminate software and services that don’t align with IBM’s top two focus areas for growth: cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Once a household name for its personal computers, IBM shed its PC business in 2005 and has since become focused on supplying software services to big businesses, governments and other organizations. It has worked to strengthen its cloud computing business but has struggled to compete with top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

— Associated Press

ECONOMY

60 million households expect income losses

Nearly 60 million Americans expect that someone in their household will lose a job or take a pay cut in the next four weeks, according to survey results released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Minority households in particular are continuing to struggle economically because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey, conducted Sept. 16-28.

The Census Bureau’s latest edition of the Household Pulse Survey found that more than 27 percent of Americans in their prime working years — those ages 25 to 54 — anticipate income losses affecting themselves or someone they live with in October.

The latest survey found that about 32 percent of Americans found paying for typical household expenses “somewhat” or “very” difficult. These figures were significantly higher for Hispanic or Black households than for White or Asian ones.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest theater chain in the United States, said it expects to open more locations in Washington state and have more than 520 theaters open in the country by mid-October. "With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on Oct. 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October," the company said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley will buy the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about $7 billion. Morgan Stanley has actively gone after potential targets this year. The proposed acquisition comes just days after it closed on one of the biggest deals on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, the $13 billion takeover of E-Trade Financial. Eaton Vance has more than $500 billion in assets under management.

— From news reports

