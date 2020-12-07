AD

“The restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer,” Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs at the association, said in a letter to Congress.

AD

— Bloomberg News

ECONOMY

Consumer borrowing slowed in October

U.S. consumer borrowing rose in October by less than forecast, reflecting a decline in credit card balances as the pandemic continued to limit some purchases.

Total credit increased $7.2 billion from the prior month after a downwardly revised $15 billion September gain, Federal Reserve figures showed Monday. Revolving credit declined for the seventh time in the past eight months.

A $5.5 billion drop in credit card debt outstanding to a more than three-year low coincided with a slowdown in retail sales in October. Record numbers of coronavirus infections that are leading to tighter government restrictions on activity, along with signs that job growth is easing, could further restrain household borrowing.

AD

The absence of additional government financial support to the millions of unemployed Americans is also seen as limiting the consumer expenditures that make up the largest share of gross domestic product.

AD

Revolving credit decreased to $979.6 billion, the lowest since May 2017.

Nonrevolving debt, which includes auto and school loans, rose by $12.7 billion, the most in three months. Lending by the federal government, which is mainly for student loans, increased by $4.5 billion before seasonal adjustment.

— Bloomberg News

WALL STREET

Airbnb increases its share price for IPO

Airbnb has raised the price of its shares ahead of its initial public offering this week, betting that investors will pay more given its resiliency during the pandemic.

AD

In a government filing Monday, Airbnb said it expects to price its shares between $56 and $60 each, up from a range of $44 to $50 earlier this month. Airbnb is expected to issue a final share price late Wednesday ahead of its Thursday IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

AD

The new price would let the San Francisco-based home-sharing company raise up to $3.4 billion in the offering.

It would give Airbnb a valuation of $42 billion. That’s more than double the $18 billion at which the company was valued during a private fundraising round in the spring, when the pandemic shut down global travel and its prospects were uncertain.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

AD

J.C. Penney said Monday that its retail and operating assets would exit Chapter 11 as two of its biggest landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, have acquired nearly all such assets. “We . . . are very pleased to help preserve this iconic institution and save tens of thousands of jobs,” Simon Property Group chief executive David Simon said.

Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73 million to about 40,000 homeowners for repeatedly failing to provide even the most basic operations as a mortgage servicing company over four years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Monday. The CFPB and 48 states alleged that Mr. Cooper did not perform a laundry list of basic services for the mortgages it serviced from 2012 to 2016, including not identifying mortgages that were in loan modification plans and failing to disburse borrowers’ property tax payments.

— From news reports

Coming today