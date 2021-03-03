Even so, it was the ninth straight month of growth in the services sector. Any reading above 50 signifies growth.

Economists had expected some rollback from the January high, but the size of the February drop was much bigger than expected, driven by a sharp decline in the new orders index. That fell to 51.9 percent, down from a January reading of 61.8 percent. The index readings for business activity and employment also fell from the previous month.

In their survey responses, the ISM report said service sector businesses were mostly optimistic about the recovery, although they did cite supply chain problems such as production-capacity restraints and material shortages among the problems they are facing.

— Associated Press

EMPLOYMENT

Payrolls increased modestly in February

The number of employees at U.S. businesses rose in February by less than expected.

Company payrolls rose by 117,000 during the month, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 205,000. January was revised up to a 195,000 advance.

The figures suggest employment gains continue to be held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses. Even so, many economists expect improvement in the labor market as coronavirus vaccinations pick up.

The data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show private payrolls increased by 200,000 in February following a gain of just 6,000 in January.

— Bloomberg News

RETAIL

Bed Bath & Beyond eyes young customers

Bed Bath & Beyond will launch a slew of new store brands to lure younger customers in a bid to energize sales for the home retail chain.

The chain will begin selling eight new store brands this year, six of them in the first half of 2021.

The new brands were announced Wednesday by chief executive Mark Tritton.

The chain will initiate its new-brand push with Nestwell, a bed and bath goods collection, this month. It also plans in April to relaunch its Haven bath brand, a spa-inspired assortment of organic cotton products. Bed Bath & Beyond will also launch Simply Essential, more than 1,000 household item essentials.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The U.S. economy expanded modestly in the first two months of the year, and sentiment among business owners is picking up as vaccinations bolstered the prospects for economic growth, the Federal Reserve said. “Most businesses remain optimistic regarding the next six to 12 months as coronavirus vaccines become more widely distributed,” according to the Beige Book based on information collected by the Fed’s 12 regional banks through Feb. 22. “Most districts reported that employment levels rose over the reporting period, albeit slowly,” the Fed stated in the report. “Overall, contacts expect modest improvements in employment levels in the near term.”

Michaels, the crafting and hobby retail chain, has agreed to a sale to Apollo Global Management at an equity value of about $3.3 billion. The Michaels board of directors has unanimously approved the deal, according to a statement. Although the offer was unsolicited, Michaels chairman James Quella said the company’s management “firmly believes Apollo’s offer represents a compelling value to our shareholders.”

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases fourth-quarter productivity data.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.