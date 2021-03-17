Last year, U.S. passenger airline traffic sank 60.1 percent to the lowest since 1984, while Americans took far fewer road trips as millions stayed home instead of commuting.

AD

In total, there were 368 million air passengers in 2020, down from 922.6 million in 2019. U.S. driving fell by 430.2 billion miles, or 13 percent, to 2.83 trillion total miles in 2020, its lowest level since 2001.

AD

— Reuters

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook announces new rules on groups

Facebook has announced new rules to better police private and public groups, including harsher punishments for users and group administrators who repeatedly violate the company’s guidelines.

Facebook users who break the rules within a group will be temporarily blocked from posting or commenting on any group and will also be stopped from creating new groups. The temporary timeout could last a week or as many as 30 days depending on the severity and quantity of violations, a company spokesperson said.

AD

Groups have been a hotbed for many of Facebook’s biggest problems, including misinformation and hate speech.

The social networking company said Wednesday it will punish groups with administrators who repeatedly violate the social network’s policy guidelines. Facebook will stop recommending groups with multiple violations to other users, and will reduce the distribution of posts from those groups in people’s feeds. Users who try to join a group that has been flagged for violations will also see a warning alerting users to the transgressions.

AD

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Airlines have reported more than 500 cases involving unruly passengers since late December, and most started with passengers who refused to wear a mask, federal officials said Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said it is reviewing more than 450 of the cases and has started enforcement action against about 20 people. The FAA reported the figures shortly after it extended a "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly people on airline flights. The agency said that under the policy, passengers who disrupt or threaten the safety of a flight could face fines and jail time.

AD

German automaker BMW said Wednesday it intends to speed the rollout of new electric cars, vowing to bring battery-powered models to 50 percent of global sales by 2030. The company underlined the point by unveiling a new all-electric model three months ahead of plan. Chief executive Oliver Zipse said during the company's annual news conference that electrification was proceeding at a "higher speed." He said BMW would sell its millionth electrified vehicle this year and sell another million by 2025.

AD

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said the social media company is extending its paid leave policy to workers who are the victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse as violence in homes is on the rise. All employees globally will be able to take as many as 20 paid days off if they or a relative have been the victim of a crime. Previously, only U.S. workers were allowed to take unpaid leave, and only if they were the victim. A study by Howard University researchers estimated that domestic violence increased by roughly 6 percent during the first few weeks of the pandemic last year.

France's data-protection watchdog said it has opened a probe into the private social media app Clubhouse following a complaint. French regulator CNIL said on Wednesday it questioned Alpha Exploration, the U.S. company behind the invite-only app, about the measures taken for the app to comply with European Union rules. The probe follows concerns from the Hamburg data regulator, who asked the makers of the Clubhouse app for information about how they protect the privacy of European users and their contacts.