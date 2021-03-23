Every region of the country experienced a drop-off in sales.

The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3 percent from a year ago.

The report Tuesday marked the first decline in sales of new homes in two months. Housing continues to be one of the few bright spots during the coronavirus pandemic. New- home sales last year advanced to levels not seen since the housing boom of the mid-2000s.

Despite the hiccup, economists don’t believe even skyrocketing prices will cool the U.S. housing market. High lumber costs, rising mortgage rates, though they remain near record lows, along with few properties available for sale, are pushing homeownership out of range for many.

— Associated Press

BANKING

Goldman cleared in discrimination review

Goldman Sachs didn’t use discriminatory practices when deciding whether to extend credit to prospective customers of its Apple Card, the New York State Department of Financial Services said.

A review by the regulator found no evidence of intentional bias against women, the department said in a statement Tuesday. It also found no evidence that the lender’s credit decisions had a disparate impact on certain groups of people.

Goldman’s credit card, a venture with Apple unveiled with much fanfare in 2019, came under fire months after its launch, with customers complaining on Twitter that women were granted lower credit limits than men. Married couples also complained that husbands were granted far higher spending limits than their wives. The viral tweets prompted the review.

“While we found no fair lending violations, our inquiry stands as a reminder of disparities in access to credit that continue nearly 50 years after the passage of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act,” Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell said in the statement.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Frontier Airlines said Tuesday that it expects to raise about $630 million from an initial public offering of a small portion of its stock, a deal that it hopes will value the budget airline at about $4.5 billion. Frontier's parent company and its current owners hope to sell 30 million shares at between $19 and $21 per share. Frontier Group Holdings said in the filing that it is well-positioned to recover from the pandemic because of its focus on domestic leisure travel, which is expected to rebound more quickly than business or international flying. After the IPO, the company will have 215 million shares and trade under the ticker symbol "ULCC."

Facebook faces a criminal complaint in France from a press-freedom group that accuses the social network of illegally allowing the spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platform. Reporters Without Borders, known as RSF, said it filed the case with the Paris public prosecutor on March 22, alleging that Facebook allows “the large-scale proliferation of hate speech and false information on its networks” despite its promise of a “safe” and “error-free” online environment. Facebook and Alphabet’s Google have come under intense scrutiny for the dissemination of hate speech and terror propaganda.

GoPuff, a venture-backed delivery app and owner of BevMo!, more than doubled its valuation from five months ago to $8.9 billion, a bet by investors that habits formed during the pandemic will stick. The investment round brought in $1.15 billion, triple the amount GoPuff raised in October, the company said in a statement Tuesday. A pair of college buddies in Philadelphia started GoPuff in 2013 to deliver late-night snacks to their classmates at Drexel University. Now the company offers a bevy of convenience store items in dozens of U.S. cities.

— From news reports

