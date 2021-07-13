The deficit for the full 2020 fiscal year was a record $3.1 trillion. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will total a slightly smaller $3 trillion. The deficits in both years were bloated by the multitrillion-dollar spending packages the government has passed to combat the economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Spending in the October-June period totaled $5.29 trillion, up 5.8 percent from the same period last year.
— Associated Press
AUTO INDUSTRY
Car-charging network plans more stations
Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it plans to more than double its number of charging stations throughout the United States and Canada.
The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers to be installed by 2025 and is part of Electrify America’s commitment to invest $2 billion over 10 years on EV infrastructure, education and access in the United States.
Automakers have ramped up production of electric vehicles that can go farther and charge faster but are concerned that consumers interested in EVs may wait to buy until there’s better, faster-charging infrastructure.
The latest generation of EVs, many with ranges around 300 miles per charge, can accept electricity at a much faster rate than previous models could, but most charging stations can’t keep up with the vehicles’ advanced technology.
There are about 42,000 public charging stations in the United States, but only about 5,000 are considered direct-current fast chargers, according to the Department of Energy. The rest require roughly eight hours to fully charge longer-range batteries.
— Associated Press
INTERNET
France fines Google over publishers deal
Google was fined $593 million in France after the search giant failed to follow an order to thrash out a fair deal with publishers to use their news content on its platform.
The Alphabet unit ignored a 2020 decision to negotiate in good faith for displaying snippets of articles on its Google News service, the Autorité de la concurrence said Tuesday. It’s the second-biggest antitrust penalty in France for a company.
The company is facing a global onslaught as regulators across the world sharpen scrutiny of the world’s largest tech firms, looking at its advertising business, apps and search.
Google is “very disappointed” with the decision and considers it “acted in good faith throughout the entire process,” a spokesperson said. Google can appeal Tuesday’s penalty announcement.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
JPMorgan Chase said its second-quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank’s revenue fell noticeably in the quarter, due in part to a decline in interest rates during the last three months. The nation’s biggest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results topped Wall Street’s forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.
Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board struck a bankruptcy deal with the main group of the island’s unsecured creditors, a breakthrough that promises to make it easier to win final court approval of its plan for cutting $35 billion of the government’s debt. The board and the unsecured creditors reached the understanding on Monday, Brian Rosen, a lawyer at Proskauer Rose, told U.S. Judge Laura Taylor Swain during a hearing Tuesday. The deal may put pressure on the remaining bond insurers that are among the last still fighting a proposed debt-restructuring plan.
— From news reports