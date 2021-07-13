JPMorgan Chase said its second-quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank’s revenue fell noticeably in the quarter, due in part to a decline in interest rates during the last three months. The nation’s biggest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results topped Wall Street’s forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.