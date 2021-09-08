But the department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report showed that actual hiring dipped slightly to 6.7 million in July, from 6.8 million in June. Layoffs rose slightly to 1.3 million.
Nearly 4 million people quit their jobs, just shy of a record set in April, and up from 3.9 million in June. That suggests many Americans are confident enough in their prospects to seek something new.
The job market, however, appears to have lost some momentum since July.
A surge in coronavirus cases linked to the highly contagious delta variant has slowed the U.S. economy’s strong recovery from last year’s brief but intense pandemic downturn.
Facebook blasts U.K. watchdog over Giphy
Facebook has criticized the U.K. competition watchdog’s provisional decision ordering that it sell off Giphy because it said the acquisition of the company stifles competition for animated images.
The social network’s response to the Competition and Markets Authority sets the stage for a battle over the future of Giphy.
In the Wednesday letter, Facebook said the watchdog’s decision contained “fundamental errors.” The U.S. company questioned whether the authority’s call to sell Giphy after it was acquired last year would be effective or enforceable. Giphy’s library of short, looping videos, or GIFs, is a popular tool for sending messages or posting on social media.
The watchdog opened an investigation into the acquisition shortly after Facebook announced the deal, reportedly worth $400 million. It found that the acquisition would hurt competition for GIFs among social media platforms and in the digital advertising market.
Facebook said there are “serious questions” about whether the CMA can enforce a global order for a company to sell off a business unit and whether it would be effective.
The CMA’s final report on the deal is due Oct. 6.
Robinhood Markets said Wednesday it would roll out recurring crypto investments, allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as $1 on a schedule of their choice. The new feature allows customers to buy cryptocurrencies on a daily, weekly or monthly schedule.
Twitter is experimenting with creating private group conversations, part of the social network’s effort to keep people engaged and encourage them to interact with other users. The company on Wednesday unveiled Communities, groups of Twitter users who are interested in chatting about a particular topic — such as dogs, weather, sneakers or astrology, according to a blog post. Under the program, users can tweet directly to the group instead of to all their followers. Only members will be able to reply and join the conversation, though anyone will be able to see what’s being discussed in a Community and can report possible rule violations.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said “it could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out. “Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year,” Williams said Wednesday in prepared remarks. The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and aggressively bought bonds last year at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It has said it will continue the purchases at the current pace of $120 billion per month until the economy has made “substantial further progress” toward its maximum-employment and price-stability goals, a marker many officials have said they believe will be achieved this year.
