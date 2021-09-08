Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said “it could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out. “Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year,” Williams said Wednesday in prepared remarks. The Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and aggressively bought bonds last year at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. It has said it will continue the purchases at the current pace of $120 billion per month until the economy has made “substantial further progress” toward its maximum-employment and price-stability goals, a marker many officials have said they believe will be achieved this year.