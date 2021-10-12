

LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay $1.9 billion to $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires. The automaker, which announced the deal in a statement Tuesday, says it will show the estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset charges for the recalls. In August, GM expanded a previous recall to more than 140,000 Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide since 2016 because a battery defect could cause the vehicles to catch fire.

