The agency said in September it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens. But regulators delayed making decisions on most of the major vaping companies, including market leader Juul, which is still pending.
Tuesday’s decision applies only to Vuse’s Solo e-cigarette and its tobacco-flavored nicotine cartridges. The agency said data from the company showed the e-cigarette helped smokers significantly reduce their exposure to the harmful chemicals in regular cigarettes.
While the products can now be legally sold in the United States, the FDA stressed they are neither safe nor “FDA-approved,” and that people who don’t smoke shouldn’t use them.
Vuse is the No. 2 vaping brand in the United States behind Juul, accounting for about a third of all retail sales. Its parent company, R.J. Reynolds, sells Newport, Camel and other leading cigarettes.
Kenneth Warner, a tobacco expert at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said the news was a positive step for reducing the harms of smoking. But he lamented that only a vaping device backed by a Big Tobacco company was able to win the FDA’s endorsement.
— Associated Press
AGRICULTURE
USDA raises estimates for corn, soybeans
U.S. soybean and corn production will be bigger than previously expected, the government said Tuesday, knocking soybean futures to their lowest price of the year.
The U.S. Agriculture Department estimated the corn crop currently being harvested at 15.019 billion bushels and the soybean crop at 4.448 billion bushels in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The agency forecast corn yields of 176.5 bushels per acre and soybean yields of 51.5 bushels per acre.
The larger-than-expected crop yields could ease worries about food inflation globally.
Analysts had been expecting the report to show a corn crop of 14.973 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 176.0 bushels per acre.
— Reuters
LAWSUITS
Google countersues Epic in 'Fortnite' fight
Google ramped up its antitrust battle with Epic Games, countersuing the game maker for launching its blockbuster “Fortnite” game last year on Android and sidestepping the Google Play billing system.
Google claims Epic intentionally breached its developer contract by updating “Fortnite” in 2020 with a “hotfix” to avoid paying Google Play developer fees and unjustly enriched itself at Google’s expense. Moreover, Epic went forward with its launch potentially at the cost of user security, Google said.
Google, which is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, said it lost global service fees as a result of Epic’s breach of contract.
Epic separately sued Apple and Google last year, accusing them of maintaining a duopoly on mobile-app distribution with their app stores. Apple’s business model that includes collecting a commission from app developers was largely vindicated in a judge’s ruling in September following a trial in May, though the judge did somewhat loosen Apple’s grip on its App Store rules.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay $1.9 billion to $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires. The automaker, which announced the deal in a statement Tuesday, says it will show the estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset charges for the recalls. In August, GM expanded a previous recall to more than 140,000 Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide since 2016 because a battery defect could cause the vehicles to catch fire.
— From news services