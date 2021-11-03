Dickson said the FAA is delegating fewer responsibilities to Boeing for aircraft certification. He said the FAA is “demanding more transparency” from manufacturers “and evaluating key assumptions prior to delegating functions in certain areas.”
Boeing agreed to a deferred-prosecution agreement with the Justice Department in January, including $2.5 billion in fines and compensation stemming from the 737 Max crashes.
JOBS
Rebound in the ranks of the self-employed
Self-employed entrepreneurs are back to pre-pandemic levels in the United States, a report from the Pew Research Center found, but their businesses are creating fewer jobs than they used to.
The number of self-employed workers has rebounded to 14.9 million in the second quarter, after falling to 12.7 million a year earlier, according to Pew.
Typically, some workers who lose their jobs during recessions turn to self-employment as a source of income.
The self-employed account for about 10 percent of the total labor force. They traditionally have been a source of job creation, on the order of about 30 million in recent years, according to Pew.
As their businesses struggled to regain their footing in the past year, they hired fewer workers, Pew found.
WALL STREET
Allbirds shares rise in market debut
Allbirds stock rose more than 92 percent in its trading debut after its initial public offering topped the shoemaker’s goals to raise $303 million.
Shares of the San Francisco-based company, which sold in the IPO for $15, closed at $28.89 a share.
The company and its existing shareholders sold more than 20 million shares Tuesday after marketing 19 million of them for $12 to $14.
Allbirds has been expanding beyond the wool trainers favored by environmentally minded shoppers to include apparel. The direct-to-consumer brand’s net revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 27 percent year-over-year to $118 million; its net loss widened to $21 million from $9.5 million.
Also in Business
The SEC on Wednesday published new staff bulletins that may make it harder for corporations to exclude shareholder proposal on major social issues, such as race, diversity and climate changes, from corporate ballots. The new bulletins replace Trump-era guidance that demanded companies take more steps to disclose how they craft their shareholder recommendations. Critics said that change aimed to stifle shareholders’ voices. The Securities and Exchange Commission said its staffers would revise the way they determine whether a shareholder proposal relates to the ordinary business of a company, including by considering whether it raises significant social policy issues.
Coinbase Global is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade. Customers will still pay so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service. Currently, Coinbase customers pay a commission and spread fee. Today, Coinbase makes the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, although it’s been working to diversify its sales. Coinbase will report its quarterly results on Nov. 9. Analysts are expecting a double-digit sequential decline in third-quarter revenue.
Electronic Arts gave a forecast for revenue in its fiscal third quarter suggesting that a new Battlefield game will meet the company’s expectations. The video game publisher said revenue in the three months ending in December should be $2.63 billion. Analysts had expected $2.67 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
