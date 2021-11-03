

The SEC on Wednesday published new staff bulletins that may make it harder for corporations to exclude shareholder proposal on major social issues, such as race, diversity and climate changes, from corporate ballots. The new bulletins replace Trump-era guidance that demanded companies take more steps to disclose how they craft their shareholder recommendations. Critics said that change aimed to stifle shareholders’ voices. The Securities and Exchange Commission said its staffers would revise the way they determine whether a shareholder proposal relates to the ordinary business of a company, including by considering whether it raises significant social policy issues.

Coinbase Global is testing a subscription service that lets customers trade on the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange without paying fees for each trade. Customers will still pay so-called spread fees on cryptocurrency sales and purchases made through the service. Currently, Coinbase customers pay a commission and spread fee. Today, Coinbase makes the bulk of its revenue from trading fees, although it’s been working to diversify its sales. Coinbase will report its quarterly results on Nov. 9. Analysts are expecting a double-digit sequential decline in third-quarter revenue.

Electronic Arts gave a forecast for revenue in its fiscal third quarter suggesting that a new Battlefield game will meet the company’s expectations. The video game publisher said revenue in the three months ending in December should be $2.63 billion. Analysts had expected $2.67 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.