The figures suggest the housing market is easing toward the end of a year that’s been buoyed by strong demand and low borrowing costs. However, high prices and limited inventory are weighing on activity.
“There was less pending home-sales action this time around, which I would ascribe to low housing supply, but also to buyers being hesitant about home prices,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement.
Contract signings dropped in all four regions from the prior month. The Midwest posted the largest decline, falling 6.3 percent, the most since February.
Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were down 2.7 percent on an unadjusted basis.
— Bloomberg
ENERGY
Oil drillers see rising costs, fewer lenders
Oil drillers in the biggest U.S. fields are shouldering record costs as some banks are increasingly reluctant to loan money to the sector, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said.
Equipment, leasing and other input costs for oil explorers and the contractors they hire surged to an all-time high during the current quarter, the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said in a report released on Wednesday. Drillers also are seeing the universe of willing lenders shrink in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District that includes Texas and parts of Louisiana and New Mexico.
“The political pressure forcing available capital away from the energy industry is a problem for everyone,” an unidentified survey respondent said.
— Bloomberg
MARKETS
SEC temporarily halts Medallion shares
Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. were halted Wednesday after U.S. regulators accused the New York-based lender to taxi drivers of seeking to illegally boost its stock price amid intense competition from Uber and Lyft.
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that after a string of banner years, Medallion floundered as the popularity of ride-sharing apps caused the value of taxi medallions, which are used as collateral for loans, to plummet. As the company’s stock plunged since 2013, it tried to drown out short-sellers by flooding media websites with bogus news articles, the SEC said in a complaint filed in federal court.
Medallion shares were halted Wednesday after the stock slumped more than 50 percent to $3.94. They then resumed trading, paring losses and closing down 21 percent to $6.67 a share.
— Bloomberg
Also in Business
The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened to a record in November as imports surged to an all-time high. The gap increased to $97.8 billion last month from a revised $83.2 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The data isn’t adjusted for inflation. The value of imports rose 4.7 percent to $252.4 billion, led by industrial supplies. Imports of consumer goods climbed to a record $67 billion. Exports decreased to $154.7 billion.
Americans flocked to off-price retailers during the holiday period, with visits rising above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data. Foot traffic at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, both owned by TJX, rose 14.7 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively, from Dec. 1 to Christmas Day compared with a year earlier, data from analytics firm Placer.ai show. Burlington stores’ foot traffic increased 17.5 percent, while Ross stores’ rose 22.2 percent. Nordstrom Rack’s 39.8 percent traffic jump was the largest increase among discount retailers that Placer.ai analyzed.
Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in equity financing, the rocket company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. SpaceX, which counts Alphabet and Fidelity Investments among its investors, hit $100 billion in valuation following a secondary share sale in October, according to CNBC. It had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing in April. SpaceX has launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.
— From news services