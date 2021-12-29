

The U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened to a record in November as imports surged to an all-time high. The gap increased to $97.8 billion last month from a revised $83.2 billion in October, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The data isn’t adjusted for inflation. The value of imports rose 4.7 percent to $252.4 billion, led by industrial supplies. Imports of consumer goods climbed to a record $67 billion. Exports decreased to $154.7 billion.



Americans flocked to off-price retailers during the holiday period, with visits rising above pre-pandemic levels, according to new data. Foot traffic at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, both owned by TJX, rose 14.7 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively, from Dec. 1 to Christmas Day compared with a year earlier, data from analytics firm Placer.ai show. Burlington stores’ foot traffic increased 17.5 percent, while Ross stores’ rose 22.2 percent. Nordstrom Rack’s 39.8 percent traffic jump was the largest increase among discount retailers that Placer.ai analyzed.



Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has raised $337.4 million in equity financing, the rocket company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. SpaceX, which counts Alphabet and Fidelity Investments among its investors, hit $100 billion in valuation following a secondary share sale in October, according to CNBC. It had raised about $1.16 billion in equity financing in April. SpaceX has launched numerous cargo payloads and astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.