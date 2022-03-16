The move shows potential espionage and data theft by Chinese state-owned companies remain a concern under President Biden.

Pacific Networks and ComNet primarily sell retail calling cards in the United States, the companies said in a January filing. Shareholders include investors from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, the companies said.

Pacific Networks and ComNet earlier told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control and had complied with FCC requirements. Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group.

— Bloomberg News

Discretionary spending slowed in February

Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline and shelter are taking a bigger bite out of their wallet.

Retail sales increased 0.3 percent after registering a revised 4.9 percent jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in bank accounts, according to the Commerce Department.

Business at furniture and home furnishing stores fell 1 percent in February, while sales at consumer electronics and appliance stores slipped 0.6 percent. Business at general merchandise stores fell 0.2 percent, while online sales fell 3.7 percent. Restaurant sales rose 2.5 percent as shoppers shift more of their spending to services as the threat of covid-19 fades.

Many retailers are bracing for how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will worsen supply shortages.

— Associated Press

More young workers mulling quitting

More employees are considering quitting their jobs now than in 2021, according to a survey by Microsoft, which also found that more than half of younger workers are mulling a job change within the next year.

Microsoft’s second annual Worker Trend Index, which examines global employee attitudes, showed an increase in respondents who said they are somewhat or extremely likely to consider a job change in the coming year. The overall number jumped to 43 percent of respondents, up from 41 percent in last year’s survey. Among workers under age 41, 52 percent in Microsoft’s poll said they might switch jobs, while 35 percent of older Gen Xers and baby boomers said they were thinking of leaving workplaces.

Workers who have been doing their jobs remotely some or all of the time aren’t sure if they want to be in the office at all.

— Bloomberg News

Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson plans to retire next month, Starbucks said Wednesday, and chairman emeritus Howard Schultz will return as interim CEO, retaking the reins of the company he grew from a local coffee roaster into a global phenomenon. Johnson, 61, is stepping down on April 4 after 13 years with the company, Starbucks said. He had signaled to the board a year ago that he would consider retirement when the pandemic neared an end, according to Starbucks. This is the second time Schultz, 68, has returned to the company’s helm.

A Commerce Department probe of solar imports from Southeast Asia could freeze investment in the United States, industry leaders warned. The agency is set to decide by March 25 whether to formally investigate if solar products from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia circumvent long-standing solar tariffs. A probe could expose the imports to retroactive duties, the Solar Energy Industries Association said Tuesday. Because the four countries supply about 80 percent of U.S. solar imports, the dispute threatens to intensify head winds for America’s solar industry, which is already seeing slower growth amid higher costs, shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions.