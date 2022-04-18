J&J to settle West Virginia opioid suit for $99 million

Placeholder while article actions load

Johnson & Johnson said Monday that it had agreed to pay $99 million to settle claims by West Virginia that it helped fuel an opioid addiction crisis in the state, removing the company from an ongoing trial that began earlier this month. West Virginia is still pursuing claims against Teva Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie's Allergan in the Kanawha County Circuit Court trial for their alleged role in the crisis.

The state accused the companies of causing a “tsunami” of addiction.

J&J did not admit liability or wrongdoing in the settlement, the company said.

J&J, which no longer sells prescription opioid medications.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) said the settlement, which also resolves lawsuits by local governments, would allow the state to fund programs to address opioid addiction and its fallout in the state.

World Bank trims forecast over Ukraine

The World Bank cut its forecast for global economic expansion this year over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is planning a funding package for nations to deal with various resulting and ongoing crises.

The bank has lowered its estimate for global growth in 2022 to 3.2 percent from a January prediction of 4.1 percent, President David Malpass told reporters Monday. The decline was spurred by a cut in the outlook for Europe and central Asia, which include Russia and Ukraine, he said. The global forecast for this year compares with 5.7 percent expansion in 2021, he said.

The World Bank chief said he expects to discuss a new 15-month crisis-response package of about $170 billion to cover April 2022 through June of next year with the bank’s board in coming weeks, with about $50 billion of this amount to be deployed in the next three months.

U.S. natural gas prices hit a 13-year high

U.S. natural gas surged to a 13-year high, breaking above $8 for the first time since 2008, as robust demand tests drillers’ ability to expand supplies.

Futures rose more than 10 percent in New York, topping January’s short squeeze rally.

The last time prices were this high was August 2008, when hurricanes menaced offshore gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and searing summer weather stoked demand for power to run air conditioners.

This year’s gas rally has been driven by a global fuel crunch that’s rippling across markets as suppliers struggle to meet a post-pandemic surge in consumption, further exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While U.S. gas prices have remained well below rates in Europe and Asia thanks to a bounty of shale fields, that discount has been shrinking.

U.S. households expect home prices and rents to rise sharply this year, and while growth in both is then expected to slow, renters see their chances of ever owning a home fading, a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published Monday shows.



Verizon Communications said on Monday that it would raise the minimum wage of its customer service, retail and inside sales employees to $20 an hour amid a tight labor market and rising inflation. The U.S. wireless carrier also said it would offer a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in some regions.



Cisco Systems is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to inflation concerns. The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to the company.



U.S. home builder sentiment fell to a seven-month low as rising mortgage rates and high asking prices slowed sales. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo gauge fell two points in April, to 77, figures showed Monday. The measure has slid four straight months. A measure of current sales dropped to 85, the lowest since September. A gauge of prospective buyer traffic decreased six points, to an eight-month low of 60. But sales expectations for the next six months improved after dropping in March.

