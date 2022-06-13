Consumers expect rising prices, New York Fed survey finds

Placeholder while article actions load

Survey: Consumers expect rising prices Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. consumers expect prices to rise even faster over the next year, and that will propel spending to a record, according to a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. One-year-ahead median inflation expectations climbed in May to 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent, tying the highest reading since the survey began in June 2013. That would take a bigger bite out of Americans’ wallets, as forecasts for household spending jumped for a fifth month by a series-high 9 percent, the regional Fed said in its May Survey of Consumer Expectations released Monday.

U.S. inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high last month, indicating price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy and shattering consumer confidence. That’s raising bets that the Fed will have to act even more aggressively, starting with what most traders see as a half-point interest rate hike this week.

Advertisement

A quarter of respondents expect prices to jump a record 10 percent in the coming year. In contrast, the median forecast for inflation on the three-year horizon remained unchanged at 3.9 percent, a hopeful sign for the Fed as it tries to keep such expectations anchored.

— Bloomberg News

No action taken on Bayer's Roundup case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday took no action on Bayer’s bid to dismiss legal claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages.

The case was not mentioned on a list issued by the court on Monday as it decided whether to hear pending appeals, raising at least the possibility that the justices are considering hearing it. The German company has asked the justices to take up its appeal of a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the pharmaceutical and chemical giant’s glyphosate-based weedkillers.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s decision on whether to take up the appeal is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases.

— Reuters



JetBlue Airways has been working for months on plans to integrate Spirit Airlines' operations should it win a takeover battle for the deep-discount carrier. "Our team has already started, for a number of months, building an integration plan," JetBlue chief executive Robin Hayes said in an interview. JetBlue last week raised its all-cash offer to $3.4 billion and added a sweetener payment in hopes of winning the support of Spirit's board as well as its shareholders.



Bidding for a final, private lunch with Warren Buffett, an event that has raised tens of millions for a California charity, has already reached $3 million. It will be the first private lunch offered with the billionaire since a record-setting bid in 2019. The past two auctions were called off due to the pandemic, and Buffett said this will be the last. The online auction that raises money to support the Glide Foundation's work to help the homeless in San Francisco began Sunday and continues through Friday night. Only four bidders had participated as of Monday evening, but the biggest bids don't usually come until closer to the end of the eBay auction.



Yahoo named actress Jessica Alba and five other people from the tech, media and financial industries to its board on Monday, as it aims to diversify its offerings to compete with bigger players, such as Alphabet's Google and Meta's Facebook. Alba, co-founder of consumer wellness products firm Honest Co., will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, chief executive of LionTree, a bank that has advised big media mergers; Fouad ElNaggar, CEO of tech firm Array; Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global; Katie Stanton, who has served in executive operating roles at Twitter and Google; and Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks.

— From news reports

GiftOutline Gift Article