Home building declined in May; tech firms agree to battle disinformation

Home building declined last month Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New U.S. home construction dropped in May, highlighting the impacts of ongoing supply chain challenges and sinking sales as mortgage rates rise. Residential starts declined 14.4 percent last month to a 1.55 million annualized rate, the lowest in more than a year, according to government data released Thursday. The median forecast called for a 1.69 million pace. April construction was revised sharply higher to a 1.81 million rate, which was the strongest since 2006.

Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, fell to an annualized 1.7 million units, the lowest since September.

The monthly decline in starts was the largest since spring 2020 and suggests residential construction is coming under pressure as higher mortgage rates take an even bigger toll on demand. Still, with the pace of building permits exceeding starts, home building in the near term may hold up.

The figures come after the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points in a meeting Wednesday and held out the possibility of another such move next month to curb decades-high inflation.

The government’s report showed single-family housing starts declined 9.2 percent to an annualized 1.05 million rate, the slowest since 2020. Construction of multifamily dwellings plunged 23.7 percent to a 498,000 rate, the weakest since November.

— Bloomberg

Companies agree to battle disinformation

Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday to take a tougher line against disinformation under an updated European Union code of practice that could hit them with hefty fines if they fail to do so.

More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have committed to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.

The signatories agree to do more to tackle deep fakes, fake accounts and political advertising, while noncompliance can lead to fines as much as 6 percent of a company’s global turnover, an E.U. executive said.

The companies, which include TikTok and Amazon’s live-streaming esports platform Twitch, have six months to comply with their pledges and will have to present a progress report at the beginning of 2023. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Critics such as the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe said there were grave shortcomings in the revised code.

“The Review does not offer concrete commitments to limit ‘impermissible manipulative behavior,’” it said.

— Reuters



Cryptocurrency company Circle said Thursday that it will start issuing its first euro-denominated cryptocurrency, a stablecoin known as Euro Coin, later this month. It would be the first stablecoin in euros — the world’s second-most-important reserve currency after the U.S. dollar — backed by a large player in the industry and could become a major conduit for moving cryptocurrencies throughout Europe. The stablecoin, meaning it’s backed by hard assets, is launching at a time of major declines in the value of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, which has led crypto firms to fail and erase billions of dollars of digital wealth. Circle owns and operates USD Coin.



Kroger raised its expectations for 2022 profit on Thursday, betting on steady demand for its groceries and household essentials in the face of decades-high inflation. The U.S. supermarket chain forecast earnings per share in a range $3.85 to $3.95 for 2022, compared with its prior range of $3.75 to $3.85. Analysts on average expect $3.85, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



McDonald’s agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle probes in France where the Big Mac maker was accused of dodging taxes by unfairly shifting revenue to Luxembourg and Switzerland. McDonald’s agreed to a 508 million euro settlement to end a French criminal probe into tax fraud allegations as well as the payment of an extra 737 million euros in back taxes and penalties. Under the terms of the deal, the company didn’t plead guilty.

— From news reports

