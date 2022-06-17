Airlines cancel more U.S. flights after storms

Placeholder while article actions load

Airlines cancel more flights over weather Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. airlines canceled flights for a second straight day on Friday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers. By early afternoon in the eastern United States, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,100 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airports with the most cancellations included those in Charlotte, a major hub for American Airlines; LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area; and Reagan National outside Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline chief executives to go over steps airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the July 4 holiday and the rest of the summer, and to accommodate passengers who get stranded when flights are canceled.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend that typically kicks off the summer travel season, airlines struggled with bad weather and shortages of workers, especially pilots.

— Associated Press

Meta accused of sharing medical data

Meta Platforms was sued Friday over claims that private medical data is being shared secretly with Facebook when patients access web portals for health-care providers.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, was filed in San Francisco federal court. It alleges that Facebook’s Pixel tracking tool redirects patient communications and other “secure” information without authorization.

The plaintiff, who wasn’t identified, seeks compensatory and punitive damages, according to the suit.

The Markup, a nonprofit news organization, reported Thursday that at least 33 hospitals use the Facebook tracking tool, which it said may violate federal health information privacy laws.

— Bloomberg

Google pressed on abortion search results

U.S. lawmakers urged Alphabet’s Google search engine to give accurate results to people seeking abortions rather than sometimes sending them to “crisis pregnancy centers,” which steer woman away from the procedures.

The request came in a letter, whose top signatories were Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), sent to Google on Friday.

The letter was prompted by a study released last week by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate. The study found that 11 percent of the results for a search for an “abortion clinic near me” or “abortion pill” in some states were for centers that oppose abortion.

The research was conducted in the 13 states with laws that would ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized it nationwide.

Google said of the report: “We’re always looking at ways to improve our results to help people find what they’re looking for, or understand if what they’re looking for may not be available.”

The letter was signed by 14 senators and seven members of the U.S. House. All are Democrats.

— Reuters



U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as crude production returned to pre-pandemic levels and President Biden slammed oil producers for profiting from sky-high prices instead of boosting output. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose seven to 740 in the week to June 17, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report on Friday. Oil rigs rose four to 584 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs gained three to 154, their highest since September 2019.



A new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers’ habits says that eliminating smoking in casinos would not lead to revenue declines and customer losses. The independent report issued Friday by C3 Gaming comes as several states are considering banning smoking in casinos. It looked at casinos’ performance in numerous states since the pandemic hit in 2020 and found that “those casinos that implemented smoking prohibitions did not experience any drop in revenues or lost market share to nearby casinos that continued to offer smoking environments.”

— From news reports

