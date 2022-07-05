Judge rules for opioid makers in W.Va.

The judge concluded the local governments didn't prove the distributors failed to put in place “effective controls” against opioids being diverted to illegal uses and couldn’t properly hold the companies accountable for billions of dollars in harms tied to the painkillers under state law.
— Bloomberg News
Ford pickup trucks boosted June sales
Ford Motor sales jumped 31.5 percent in June thanks to big gains from its top-selling pickup truck line, including the electric F-150 Lightning.
Deliveries of F-Series trucks rose 26.3 percent from a year ago, Ford said. The gains were in stark contrast to an industrywide slump in June.
The Lightning, in its second month on the market, booked 1,837 sales as Ford's overall EV sales rose 76.6 percent from a year ago, making it the second-best seller of plug-in models behind Tesla. That's despite a 20.6 percent decline in sales of the Mustang Mach-E last month as Ford stopped delivering the battery-powered SUV due to a recall for a safety defect that can cause the car to lose power while in motion.
For the second quarter, Ford’s overall sales edged up 1.8 percent, as strong SUV sales overcame a slight decline in truck sales and the continuing collapse of sedan deliveries as it exits that market segment. Ford said it had a 51-day supply of vehicles at the end of June, close to the industry standard of 60 days.
— Bloomberg News
Factory orders increased in May
New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased more than expected in May, bucking a slew of recent data, underscoring that demand for products remains strong even as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens financial conditions.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6 percent in May after advancing 0.7 percent in April. Economists polled by Reuters had said forecast factory orders would rise 0.5 percent.
Manufacturing accounts for 12 percent of the U.S. economy.
In May, there were increases in orders for primary metals, machinery and transportation equipment, among others. Orders for computers and electronic products also rose 0.5 percent.
— Reuters
Tesla faces hurdles including production snags and inflation that may hit profits, Wall Street analysts said Tuesday, as the electric-car maker reported a fall in deliveries for the first time in two years. Stung by China's covid-19 lockdowns and soaring costs, Tesla said Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, down about 18 percent from the first quarter. Supply chain snarls at Tesla’s newer facilities in Texas and Germany also hurt production.
The Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish working from home as a legal right, making the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law. The legislation was approved by the lower house of parliament Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. The law requires employers to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it.
The union representing more than 250 HarperCollins workers says those employees have voted to strike if the publisher doesn’t meet contract demands. The United Auto Workers Local 2110 said 99 percent of the workers, mostly women, voted to strike in a bid to secure better pay and benefits, additional diversity and stronger union protection. Workers say their average salary of $55,000 is not enough to keep up with inflation or meet the cost of living.
— From news reports