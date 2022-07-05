Placeholder while article actions load

Judge rules for opioid makers in W.Va. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A federal judge rejected claims that the three largest U.S. opioid distributors ignored warning signs when they sent millions of pills to a West Virginia community, handing a rare trial win for companies linked to the drug epidemic. U.S. District Judge David Faber said in an opinion Monday that McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen didn't create a public nuisance in Cabell County, W.Va., and its largest city, Huntington. The plaintiffs alleged that between 2006 and 2014, the companies delivered more than 127 million painkillers to pharmacies in the county.

The judge concluded the local governments didn't prove the distributors failed to put in place “effective controls” against opioids being diverted to illegal uses and couldn’t properly hold the companies accountable for billions of dollars in harms tied to the painkillers under state law.

— Bloomberg News

Ford pickup trucks boosted June sales

Ford Motor sales jumped 31.5 percent in June thanks to big gains from its top-selling pickup truck line, including the electric F-150 Lightning.

Deliveries of F-Series trucks rose 26.3 percent from a year ago, Ford said. The gains were in stark contrast to an industrywide slump in June.

The Lightning, in its second month on the market, booked 1,837 sales as Ford's overall EV sales rose 76.6 percent from a year ago, making it the second-best seller of plug-in models behind Tesla. That's despite a 20.6 percent decline in sales of the Mustang Mach-E last month as Ford stopped delivering the battery-powered SUV due to a recall for a safety defect that can cause the car to lose power while in motion.

For the second quarter, Ford’s overall sales edged up 1.8 percent, as strong SUV sales overcame a slight decline in truck sales and the continuing collapse of sedan deliveries as it exits that market segment. Ford said it had a 51-day supply of vehicles at the end of June, close to the industry standard of 60 days.

— Bloomberg News

Factory orders increased in May

New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods increased more than expected in May, bucking a slew of recent data, underscoring that demand for products remains strong even as the Federal Reserve aggressively tightens financial conditions.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.6 percent in May after advancing 0.7 percent in April. Economists polled by Reuters had said forecast factory orders would rise 0.5 percent.

Manufacturing accounts for 12 percent of the U.S. economy.

In May, there were increases in orders for primary metals, machinery and transportation equipment, among others. Orders for computers and electronic products also rose 0.5 percent.

— Reuters



Tesla faces hurdles including production snags and inflation that may hit profits, Wall Street analysts said Tuesday, as the electric-car maker reported a fall in deliveries for the first time in two years. Stung by China's covid-19 lockdowns and soaring costs, Tesla said Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, down about 18 percent from the first quarter. Supply chain snarls at Tesla’s newer facilities in Texas and Germany also hurt production.



The Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish working from home as a legal right, making the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law. The legislation was approved by the lower house of parliament Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. The law requires employers to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it.



The union representing more than 250 HarperCollins workers says those employees have voted to strike if the publisher doesn’t meet contract demands. The United Auto Workers Local 2110 said 99 percent of the workers, mostly women, voted to strike in a bid to secure better pay and benefits, additional diversity and stronger union protection. Workers say their average salary of $55,000 is not enough to keep up with inflation or meet the cost of living.

— From news reports

