Seasonal gas demand falls; Fed leaders vow continued inflation fight

Gas demand is below average, data show Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight Americans are officially driving less than they did in the summer of 2020, when pandemic travel restrictions all but halted movement. The four-week average of U.S. gasoline consumption — the best gauge for the country’s demand — is now more than 1 million barrels a day below pre-covid seasonal norms, according to Energy Information Administration data.

The drop suggests the glimmer of demand recovery seen last week was fleeting: Though pump prices have fallen for 50 straight days, it’s not enough to lure drivers back to the road, with historic inflation constraining consumer budgets.

The dip in demand caused gasoline futures to plunge as much as 11 percent in New York on Wednesday. While that should pull retail prices even lower, the relief at the pump may come too late, as the summer driving season nears its end.

Fed leaders focus on lowering inflation

Federal Reserve leaders pledged the central bank would continue an aggressive fight to cool an inflation rate that’s at a four-decade high, even if higher rates cause the risk of recession.

Fed Bank St. Louis President James Bullard said he favors a strategy of “front-loading” big interest-rate hikes, and he wants to end the year at 3.75 percent to 4 percent, while his Richmond counterpart, Thomas Barkin, said the central bank was committed to lowering inflation and that a recession could happen. San Francisco’s Mary Daly maintained that the central bank can counter inflation without triggering mass unemployment and an economic downturn.

“We still have some ways to go here to get to restrictive monetary policy,” Bullard said in a CNBC interview. “I’ve argued now with the hotter inflation numbers in the spring, we should get to 3.75 percent to 4 percent this year.”

Federal Reserve presidents speaking this week emphasized that inflation at a 40-year high has yet to slow, and pushed back against the perception the central bank was pivoting to a less aggressive phase of tightening monetary policy.

Vaccine sales boost Moderna's forecast

Better-than-expected coronavirus vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts.

The company said that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts were looking for around $3.6 billion, according to FactSet.

Moderna shares surged Wednesday after the company also announced another $3 billion share buyback plan.

Moderna’s vaccine sales in the second quarter represent a drop from the nearly $6 billion that the vaccine brought in during the year’s first quarter, when a virus surge through the United States pushed more people to seek protection.

But those sales could pick up again later this year.

Moderna has developed an updated version of its vaccine for a fall booster campaign that combines the original shot with protection against the omicron variant.

The company announced last week that it reached a deal with the U.S. government for an initial purchase of 66 million doses of the booster shot for up to $1.74 billion. The government also has an option to purchase more doses.

The U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked up in July as new orders grew solidly, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Wednesday also showed supply bottlenecks were easing while a measure of prices paid by businesses dropped by the most since 2017, aided in part by declining commodity prices. But shortages of labor, especially truck drivers, persisted. The ISM’s nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June, ending three straight monthly declines.

