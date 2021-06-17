Current shareholders of 23andMe will own 81 percent of the combined company. The merger with Branson’s special-purpose acquisition company allows 23andMe to go public without the uncertainty of holding an initial public offering.
Co-founded in 2006 by Wojcicki to sell direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits, the company recently has been expanding its drive to turn its trove of data into therapeutics with more than 40 such programs underway. Last year, 23andMe licensed its first drug developed in-house to another company.
23andMe was launched with an aim of using genetics to kick start a personalized health-care revolution, with a $1,000 test that could alert customers to potential health risks. But it was forced to pull the product from market when the Food and Drug Administration decided to exercise oversight of health-related DNA tests, forcing 23andMe to seek agency approval.
The company pivoted to ancestry testing before relaunching a health-care test once it made it through the FDA’s approval process.
— Bloomberg News
AUTO INDUSTRY
VW to ramp up U.S. electric vehicle plans
Volkswagen is gearing up to make and sell considerably more electric vehicles in North America after President Biden mapped out a $174 billion plan to accelerate the U.S. move to electric cars.
The administration has created a new proposition for EVs in the market, VW brand development chief Thomas Ulbrich told reporters in Munich.
VW is drafting plans “to realign to this in a massive way,” Ulbrich said. A final decision is set for later this year during the manufacturer’s annual investment review, and the updated U.S. electric car strategy is “being worked out,” he said.
Europe’s largest automaker is in the midst of the most aggressive push into EVs by a traditional carmaker, with plans to launch about 70 battery-powered models by the end of the decade. Peers from Toyota Motor to Ford Motor have followed suit in recent months, stepping up their challenge to Tesla. On Wednesday, General Motors raised planned investments in future technology for a second time in eight months, to $35 billion.
VW plans to churn out vehicles based on its dedicated electric car platform at eight factories worldwide by 2022, with Europe and China accounting for the biggest chunk of production. So far the only model to be built in North America from next year is the ID.4 compact SUV at VW’s sole U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Besides expanding the ID. lineup, VW is working on a new car — code named Trinity — to help narrow the gap with Tesla on software.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
A nuclear fusion start-up backed by Jeff Bezos will build its first pilot power plant outside of London, potentially accelerating a new way of generating clean energy. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.) Canada's General Fusion is one of about two dozen start-ups trying to harness the power that makes stars shine. Rather than splitting atoms as in traditional fission reactors, fusion plants seek to bind atoms together at temperatures 10 times hotter than the sun. Doing so releases huge quantities of carbon-free energy with no atomic waste.
Kroger raised its forecast for annual profit on Thursday, betting that its quick pickup and delivery services will encourage Americans to order groceries online, even as they dine out again. The company's focus on private labels, use of robots to more quickly stock and dispatch goods through a partnership with Ocado and tie-ups with third parties for deliveries are expected to help Kroger sustain a rapid online sales growth that began in 2019. First-quarter digital sales jumped 16 percent at Kroger, even as big-box rivals Walmart and Target doubled down on groceries.
— From news services