Kroger raised its forecast for annual profit on Thursday, betting that its quick pickup and delivery services will encourage Americans to order groceries online, even as they dine out again. The company's focus on private labels, use of robots to more quickly stock and dispatch goods through a partnership with Ocado and tie-ups with third parties for deliveries are expected to help Kroger sustain a rapid online sales growth that began in 2019. First-quarter digital sales jumped 16 percent at Kroger, even as big-box rivals Walmart and Target doubled down on groceries.