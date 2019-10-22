46 attorneys general join Facebook probe

AD

Will Castleberry, vice president for state and local policy at Facebook, said in a statement that the company would work “constructively with state attorneys general.”

With the state probe of Facebook, the concerns span the full gamut of its sprawling digital empire, including its past struggles to protect consumers’ data and its acquisition of two competitors, Instagram and WhatsApp. Initially, New York launched its probe with seven other states and the District of Columbia.

— Tony Romm

HOUSING

High prices pushed down Sept. home sales

U.S. home sales fell 2.2 percent in September, as rising home prices and lower inventories have stifled home buyers.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes sold last month declined at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.38 million units, ending two months of sales gains.

Existing-home sales are up 3.9 percent from a year ago, but September’s dip shows the limits of the boost declining mortgage rates had been providing.

As average mortgage rates have fallen nearly a whole percentage point in the past year to 3.61 percent in September, higher prices and a lack of listings have put a ceiling on the growth seen this past summer.

The median sales price climbed 5.9 percent from a year ago to $272,100, outpacing wage gains as the strongest price appreciation since January 2018.

CORPORATIONS

Nike CEO says he will step down next year

Nike’s longtime chief executive, Mark Parker, will step down next year and be replaced by John Donahoe, CEO of cloud computing firm ServiceNow, the footwear and apparel maker said on Tuesday.

Parker had said last year he would remain Nike’s CEO and chairman beyond 2020, with his remarks coming at a time the company was hit by a series of executive departures and probes on workplace complaints.

Donahoe, who has been on Nike’s board since 2014, will take over Jan. 13, while Parker will become executive chairman and continue to lead Nike’s board.

— Reuters

Also in Business

Best Buy said Tuesday that about 99 percent of its customers are now able to get free next-day delivery on thousands of items through Bestbuy.com. But bigger, heavier items such as big-screen TVs and refrigerators are not eligible, Best Buy said.

Roughly a third of American workers say they have changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation’s attention on sexual misconduct. That is according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP. The poll also found that about a third of working adults say they have talked about sexual misconduct in the workplace with co-workers in the past year.

McDonald’s latest earnings report showed a flat $2.11 per share, the fast-food giant reported Tuesday. Wall Street was looking for per-share earnings of $2.21, according to FactSet. The burger giant said Tuesday that global sales rose 5.9 percent at stores open at least 13 months. That was better than the 5.4 percent increase analysts were expecting, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet. Revenue was $5.4 billion, just shy of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.49 billion.

New Hampshire’s state pension pulled its $239 million invested with Ken Fisher, bringing the total amount divested from the billionaire’s firm to more than $2 billion. The move by the New Hampshire Retirement System on Tuesday comes after Fidelity Investments and several pensions withdrew their money after Fisher made lewd comments at an industry conference. New Hampshire’s investment with Fisher represented about 2.6 percent of the system’s assets, the pension said in a statement.

— From news services

Coming today

Earnings: Boeing, Caterpillar, Ford, Microsoft, Tesla.

