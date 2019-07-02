PHARMACEUTICALS

5 states put Insys lawsuits on hold

Five states have agreed to facilitate settlement talks by dropping objections to a bid by Insys Therapeutics in bankruptcy court to put on hold their lawsuits alleging the drugmaker helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by a lawyer for Arizona-based Insys during a hearing before a federal bankruptcy judge in Wilmington, Del., who was set to consider whether to block the states from moving forward with their cases.

Insys requested the injunction when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 10, becoming the first drugmaker accused in lawsuits by state and local governments of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic to do so.

Insys filed for bankruptcy days after striking a $225 million settlement with the Justice Department resolving claims it bribed doctors to prescribe the addictive fentanyl spray Subsys.

A federal jury in Boston in May found Insys founder John Kapoor and four other former executives guilty of engaging in a racketeering conspiracy involving Subsys marketing practices.

Dozens of states are suing pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

Sales of Ram trucks soared last month

Fiat Chrysler’s Ram truck brand had a monster month in June, carrying the Italian American carmaker to a surprise sales gain in a shrinking market.

Ram’s pickup model deliveries soared 56 percent, to 68,098 units, approaching the level of monthly sales typically reached only by Ford’s F-series, the top-selling vehicle line in America for almost four decades.

Toyota, Honda and Nissan reported steeper sales declines for June than analysts estimated in a Bloomberg News survey.

Delta Air Lines will be offering perks to some coach passengers. Starting Nov. 5 on international trips of more than 6.5 hours, Delta will start off each flight offering coach passengers a free cocktail or bottled water, a hot towel up and an updated menu for onboard meals. Food will be served on a small platter.

