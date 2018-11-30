U.S. equities posted their largest weekly advance in seven years as investors focused on the outlook for trade ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents.

The S&P 500 jumped 4.8 percent in the five days through Friday, the biggest weekly gain since December 2011. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.2 percent to 25,538. The Nasdaq 100 Index, which had borne the brunt of the recent technology-driven sell-off, rebounded 6.5 percent.

This week’s advance was sparked by a dovish turn from the Federal Reserve. The momentum continued Friday as airlines got a boost from oil’s brief dip below $50 a barrel. Trade headlines continued to whipsaw markets, with optimistic comments from U.S. and Chinese officials providing support for equities. Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were slated to have dinner Saturday.

“The market really wants to see a deal with China,” said Peter Mallouk, the co-chief investment officer of Creative Planning, a wealth-management firm with about $36 billion in assets. “If we get any kind of trade indication, I think people would be surprised how positively the market would react.”

The U.S. Treasury will sell $39 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.40 percent and 2.54 percent in when-issued trading.