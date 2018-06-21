WORKPLACE

Gender pay gap persists below CEO

Although female chief executives at the largest U.S. companies now earn as much or more than male counterparts, women just one rung down on the corporate ladder often earn less than their male colleagues, according to an analysis of 2018 proxy filings by ISS Analytics.

“When you start to look below that top chair, that’s where the disparity starts to creep in,” said John Roe, head of ISS Analytics.

Female CEOs earn 20 percent more than men among S&P 100 companies, Roe said. But one level down, the occupational sorting changes the pay scale.

For chief operating and financial officers, median pay is around $4.7 million and $3.6 million, respectively, according to pay consultant Mercer. In contrast, general counsel and chief human resources officers, which ISS says have the highest percentage of women, have median pay of $2.5 million and $2.2 million, Mercer data shows.

— Bloomberg News

AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Virgin Atlantic names Weiss to lead airline

Virgin Atlantic Airways said in a statement Thursday that commercial head Shai Weiss will become chief executive as founder Richard Branson prepares to cede majority control of the British carrier.

Craig Kreeger will step down as CEO at the end of the year, and Weiss will take the helm Jan. 1, Virgin said.

The switch comes as Virgin’s alliance with 49 percent owner Delta Air Lines is set to be extended to include Air France-KLM. The Paris-based carrier will acquire a 31 percent holding from Branson. Weiss, 50, joined Virgin’s board in 2012.

— Bloomberg News

MEDIA

iHeart rejects offer from Liberty Media

iHeartMedia, the biggest U.S. radio broadcaster, formally turned down a $1.16 billion bid from John Malone’s Liberty Media, but other talks are continuing as the company works its way through bankruptcy.

Liberty withdrew its bid June 15 after being told its offer for a 40 percent stake wasn’t enough to satisfy the company or its senior creditors, iHeart said in court filings Thursday.

The broadcaster is still having “active conversations with other interested parties” and remains “willing to continue dialogue with Liberty,” iHeart said.

iHeart collapsed into bankruptcy this year after a 2008 leveraged buyout overloaded the company with debt that topped $20 billion. iHeart operates 850 outlets featuring celebrities such as Rush Limbaugh, Ryan Seacrest and Sean Hannity.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Nine Minnesota businesses that rely on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area sued the Interior Department and its Bureau of Land Management on Thursday, challenging a decision to reinstate federal mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, alleges the bureau’s decision exceeded its authority and poses immediate threat to businesses, the environment and the region’s outdoor-recreation economy. The plaintiffs include four outfitters, a resort, two canoe companies, two wilderness programs and the group Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness. The bureau reinstated Twin Metals’s expired leases last month. It reversed a decision by the Obama administration to reject the renewals over the potential harm to the Boundary Waters from acid mine drainage.

Bicycle-sharing service Lime will launch a fleet of electric scooters in Paris on Friday as part of a wider rollout in several European cities, the California firm said. Lime, which operates bike and scooter outfits in about 60 U.S. cities, has already launched operations in Berlin, Frankfurt and Zurich. "Paris is our first big-scale deployment in Europe — we have big ambitions in Europe," Lime France director Arthur-Louis Jacquier said. He said Lime plans to launch in 26 European cities by year's end but did not say in which countries.

— From news reports