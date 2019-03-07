The U.S. stock market is in the longest "bull market" since World War II, according to Wall Street statisticians. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Columnist

It’s time to have some fun with numbers. In this case, numbers that I hope will help you understand some Wall Street bull. Or at least bull markets.

These numbers, as you’ll see, involve the whooping and hollering and silly hats and funny shirts and such that are in evidence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

People will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the bull market. Or rather, what they think is the tenth anniversary of the bull market.

Why am I casting doubt on the joy associated with such a long and wonderful bull market? One that as of midweek had added about $26 trillion of value to the U.S. stock market since the depths of the global financial crisis in 2009 when despair ruled the financial world?

Because, it turns out that if you follow market conventions, the bull market for the broadest market indicator, the Wilshire 5000, and for one of the most popular indicators, the Nasdaq market, are less than three months old. Not ten years old.

And get this. Anyone who has bought 10th anniversary celebratory gear may discover at some point in the future that the bull market for the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index and the Dow industrials really ended months ago. On Sept. 20 of last year for the S&P and Oct. 3 for the Dow.



Arthur Cashin wears his 1999 "Dow 10,000" cap, while holding the 2009 2.0 version, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The bull market in stocks started with the United States still reeling from the Great Recession in March 2009. (Richard Drew/AP)

Huh? How is this possible?

It has to do with numbers. And with the somewhat arbitrary — but accepted — definitions of what makes a bull a bull, and a bear, a bear.

Here’s the deal.

A bull market is deemed to have ended on the first day that whatever’s being measured — say the S&P or the Dow — closes at least 20 percent below its all-time high. In that case, a bear market is deemed to have started on the day of that all-time high.

Conversely, a bull market is deemed to have started when the market indicator hit what turns out to have been its low. The first day the indicator closes at least 20 percent above the low, a bull market is deemed to have started the day the indicator hit the low.

Confused? Welcome to the club. But don’t blame me. I didn’t make up these rules, I’m just showing you how this works. Or trying to show you.

Now, let’s look at some of the numbers.

Conveniently, the S&P, Dow, Wilshire and Nasdaq all hit what turned out to be low points on the same day: March 9, 2009.

But this past Christmas Eve, the Wilshire and Nasdaq both closed more than 20 percent below their all-time highs, while the S&P and Dow closed 19.8 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively, below their highs.

This means that although the S&P and Dow are still in a bull market, the bull market for the Wilshire and the Nasdaq came to a screeching halt on Dec. 24.

With stocks having risen sharply since Christmas Eve, the Wilshire and Nasdaq are now considered to be in bull markets again. But their bull markets are deemed to have begun on the day of their recent low: Dec. 24, 2018. Not on March 9, 2009.

Still with me? Now watch this.

Just for fun, let’s say that before hitting new all-time highs, the S&P and the Dow close just enough below their Christmas Eve levels to have fallen at least 20 percent below their existing all-time highs.

If that happens, the S&P bull market will be deemed to have ended on Sept. 20, 2018, the day of its all-time high. And the Dow’s bull market will be deemed to have ended on Oct. 3.

Is 10-year bull market garb returnable for a full refund if the bull market for the S&P and the Dow turn out to have ended last fall, well before the bull turned ten? I’ll leave that for consumer advocates to figure out.

Now, some final fun numbers, courtesy of Bob Waid, managing director of Wilshire Analytics.

Waid points out that in 2009, the Dow and the Wilshire had brief bear markets that ran from Jan. 6 to March 9. Those brief bear markets succeeded even-briefer bull markets that had started Nov. 30, 2008.

What does all this bull-bear stuff mean? Whatever you think it means.

“I personally don’t believe in these artificial-type milestones,” Waid told me, “but a lot of the market does. So part of this may be a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

I don’t believe in these milestones, either. But regardless of how much bull is in the bull market statistics, festivities are fun to watch. I plan to enjoy them. I hope that you do, too.