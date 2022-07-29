AbbVie agrees to pay up to $2.37 billion to resolve Allergan opioid lawsuits

Gift Article Share

AbbVie agrees to opioid settlement Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight AbbVie has agreed to pay up to $2.37 billion to resolve thousands of U.S. lawsuits against its Allergan unit over the marketing of opioid painkillers, state officials announced on Friday. If finalized, the deal could end more than 3,000 lawsuits by state and local governments around the country. It includes settlements the drugmaker has already reached with states, including $200 million for New York.

“We’ve worked hard to get the best result for Americans harmed by the opioid crisis, and it’s rewarding to take another step in the right direction,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D), who led negotiations with the company, said in a statement.

AbbVie, which has denied wrongdoing, did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal clears the way for Teva Pharmaceutical to finalize a $4.35 billion settlement of opioid lawsuits it announced this week. Teva bought Allergan’s generic drugs unit in 2016, and its settlement was contingent on Allergan reaching a nationwide deal.

AbbVie cut its forecast for annual net revenue to $58.9 billion from $59.4 billion previously, mainly because of stiff competition and weak demand for its leukemia drug Imbruvica.

— Reuters

U.S. wheat could relieve shortfalls

The United States is poised to deliver a bumper spring wheat crop in the upcoming weeks, which, if realized, could help relieve global shortfalls caused by turmoil in the Black Sea.

Fields in North Dakota, the top producing U.S. state, are forecast to yield a record high 49.1 bushels per acre of the grain, according to the final estimate of a three-day crop tour led by the Wheat Quality Council. North Dakota makes up about half of the nation’s spring wheat crop.

The world is counting heavily on American farm supplies to help refill grain silos as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to put more than a quarter of global wheat exports at risk. While all signs now point to an ample harvest, weather woes caused growers to plant the crop later than normal. The timing has made the wheat highly vulnerable to late-season problems that could still hurt production.

“We might have good yield potential right up until the day we get an early frost,” said Neal Fisher, administrator of the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

This year’s spring wheat has been under close watch for potential problems after plantings were slowed by downpours and flooding throughout the northern Plains. The delays followed last year’s severe drought that shrank harvests in both the U.S. and Canada.

Farmers were able to catch up, however, and largely favorable weather since then has eased supply worries. The crop tour’s outlook for North Dakota is slightly below the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s initial yield estimate of 51 bushels an acre, which would be a jump from last year’s 33.5 bushels an acre.

— Bloomberg News

The union representing flight attendants at Southwest Airlines has asked federal mediators to step in and help with stalled contract talks after more than three years of negotiations. Flight attendants with the 14,600-member TWU Local 556 union have already made plans to picket airports at the end of September after complaints that conditions for workers remain poor and that the Dallas-based carrier isn't moving fast enough toward a new contract.

A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday upheld rules set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requiring drones to have remote identification technology to enable them to be identified from the ground. The rules, which were finalized in April 2021, give drone manufacturers 18 months to begin producing drones with so-called Remote ID and are aimed at safely managing the growing use of drones in U.S. airspace.

Walmart has a new sales pitch for consumers contending with soaring prices: Buy used goods. A new "Walmart Restored" program will make it easier to shop for refurbished items from the likes of Apple, Samsung Electronics and Whirlpool's KitchenAid, the retail giant said in a statement Friday. The restored merchandise will be available online and in some stores this fall.

— From news services

