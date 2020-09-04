AbbVie will pay I-Mab $180 million up front as well as $20 million based on recently released clinical data, according to the statement. I-Mab could also receive as much as $1.74 billion in milestone payments based on development, regulatory and sales criteria. The Chinese firm will get royalties from future sales of the drug.

The partnership also gives AbbVie a right of first negotiation to license further development and sales of two other lemzoparlimab-based antibodies developed by I-Mab. The potential combined value would be at least $1 billion in upfront and milestone payments.

The therapy targets a “do not eat me” signal that allows cancer cells to avoid being targeted by a patient’s immune system, according to I-Mab’s website. The drug blocks the signal, allowing the immune system to engulf and eradicate the malignant cells.

I-Mab’s deal with AbbVie is the latest large transaction in one of the hottest areas of pharmaceutical research: cancer treatments that harness the immune system to fight tumors. Earlier this year, Gilead Sciences completed the acquisition of immuno-oncology firm Forty Seven for about $4.9 billion.

— Bloomberg News

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Networks need funds to replace Huawei

U.S. rural telecommunications networks, which have relied on inexpensive network equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies and ZTE, have told the government that it would cost $1.837 billion to replace those switches and routers, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday.

In June, the FCC formally designated Huawei and ZTE as threats to U.S. national security, a declaration that bars American firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

The telecommunications regulator voted last year to propose requiring rural carriers to remove and replace equipment from the two Chinese companies in U.S. networks.

FCC commissioners said the report shows the need for Congress to approve funding to replace that equipment. Congress has authorized reimbursements but has not approved the money.

The FCC said it thinks the carriers would be eligible for reimbursements of about $1.62 billion.

The agency identified more than 50 mostly smaller telecom companies that have ZTE or Huawei equipment or use services from the companies.

— Reuters

Also in Business

United Airlines is boosting its schedule in October, including expanding flights to Hawaii, as it seeks to make the most of higher demand for leisure destinations during the pandemic. The carrier will fly 40 percent of its schedule from a year earlier, according to a statement Friday; that's a slight increase from September. The plan includes the resumption of eight routes to Hawaii, pending the state's approval of pre-arrival coronavirus tests that it's mandated for visitors.

Amazon is growing again near its hometown, announcing plans to expand to about 25,000 workers in Bellevue, Wash. The company said in February that it was aiming for 15,000 people in the city near Seattle, Amazon's headquarters. Amazon said Friday that new leases and office-tower development would increase its projected head count in Bellevue by 10,000. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Reynolds American submitted applications to keep selling its Vuse Alto e-cigarette in the United States just days ahead of the deadline for all vaping companies to pursue review from the Food and Drug Administration. It's seeking FDA permission to keep selling a menthol and two tobacco-flavored products, and to reintroduce the mixed-berry nicotine liquid it stopped selling earlier this year to comply with an FDA ban on sweet flavors that might attract minors.