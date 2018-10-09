CORPORATIONS

Ackman fund takes stake in Starbucks

William Ackman said Tuesday that his hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a roughly $900 million position in Starbucks as he sees a chance for the world’s biggest coffee chain to reignite growth even as it struggles with stagnant sales at home.

Ackman said at a conference that he had been building the stake in the Seattle-based chain over the last 90 days. His fund now owns 15 million shares, said people who heard him speak.

Starbucks shares rose as much as 5.5 percent on the news.

Ackman, one of the world’s most closely watched activist investors, said there is room for growth at Starbucks, especially in China, which he called the company’s “single-largest unit growth opportunity.”

P&G gets exemption for steel in razors

Procter & Gamble learned Tuesday that it is now exempt from the 25 percent U.S. tariff levied on imported Japanese and Swedish steel used in its Gillette and Venus razor blades, a company spokesman said.

The exemption notification, from the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, came nearly four months after P&G’s biggest razor rival, Edgewell Personal Care, received an exemption.

Google challenges

E.U. antitrust fine

Alphabet unit Google on Tuesday challenged a record $5 billion fine imposed by European Union antitrust regulators three months ago for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals.

“We have now filed our appeal of the EC’s Android decision at the General Court of the E.U.,” Google said in an email.

The company referred to arguments made by chief executive Sundar Pichai on the day of the E.U. ruling in July, including that Android has created more choice for consumers, not less.

The European Commission said in July that Google had abused its market dominance since 2011. E.U. regulators had said Google’s illegal practices included forcing manufacturers to pre-install Google’s Search, Chrome and its Google Play Store on Android devices.

Walmart's Canadian unit said Tuesday it is exploring the selling of cannabis-based products but has no plans "to carry CBD products at this time," said spokeswoman Diane Medeiros. Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the nonpsychoactive chemical found in marijuana and does not cause intoxication. Canada is on the verge of becoming the first major economy to legalize recreational marijuana on Oct. 17.