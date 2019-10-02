Job gains at last month’s pace are enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising. And there are few signs of widespread layoffs. But companies’ demand for labor has waned in the past six months.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which compiles the ADP data, said that about one-fifth of the U.S. economy — manufacturing, farming and transportation — is essentially in recession. Shippers are transporting fewer crops and manufactured goods.

President Trump’s trade war with China “is doing real damage to the economy,” Zandi said.

Large companies, with more than 500 employees, continued to outpace other firms, adding 67,000 jobs, ADP said. Small companies with fewer than 50 workers gained just 30,000. Medium-sized firms added 39,000.

The ADP figures don’t include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government’s official report, scheduled to be released Friday.

— Associated Press

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ram pickup sales overtake GM Silverado

Fiat Chrysler’s Ram pickup unseated General Motors’ Chevrolet Silverado as the second-best selling vehicle in the United States during the first nine months of the year.

Experts say the Ram is likely to beat the Silverado for the full year for the first time, with a United Auto Workers strike underway that has shut down GM’s pickup factories.

Company figures released Wednesday show the Ram led the Silverado by nearly 52,000 as of Sept. 30. So far this year, U.S. buyers snapped up 461,115 Rams, a 23 percent increase over the same time last year. GM sold 409,316 Silverados during the first nine months, down 3.6 percent from a year ago.

Ford’s F-series pickup remained the most popular vehicle in America with 662,574 sold through September, down 2.4 percent from a year ago.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Walmart has become the latest store to halt sales of the popular heartburn treatment Zantac after health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug. The nation's largest retailer said Wednesday that it suspended sales of all drugs sold over the counter, or without a prescription, that include Zantac's active ingredient, ranitidine. Aside from Zantac, that includes Equate and Member's Mark brands. The Food and Drug Administration said last month it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and related generic drugs to treat ulcers and reflux disease.

Mercury Insurance is ending its two-decade battle with California regulators over extra fees charged to customers by agreeing to pay the state more than $41 million, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Wednesday. The settlement came after the state Supreme Court last month declined to hear the company's appeal from a lower court decision. The department said Mercury allowed its auto insurance agents to charge up to $150 in unapproved fees on top of state-approved premiums. Mercury argued that the costs were legal broker fees.

One of three British traders acquitted of using an online chat room to fix prices in the foreign exchange market is suing Citigroup, claiming his former employer "fabricated" a baseless case against him to limit damage to the bank from a government antitrust investigation. Rohan Ramchandani filed his suit Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, seeking $112 million. A federal jury in New York last fall rejected the U.S. claim that Ramchandani — along with Richard Usher, a former JPMorgan foreign-exchange trader, and Chris Ashton, the ex-head of spot FX trading at Barclays — rigged the market from 2007 to 2013 by coordinating trades and manipulating prices on the spot market.

AdvoCare International, the multilevel marketing health and wellness company endorsed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will pay $150 million to settle U.S. charges that it operated an illegal pyramid scheme. AdvoCare "pushed distributors to focus on recruiting new distributors rather than retail sales to consumers," the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday. As part of the settlement, AdvoCare admitted wrongdoing and will be banned from multilevel marketing practices.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for September.

10 a.m.: Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases factory orders for August.

