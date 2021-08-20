Trumka, who died of a heart attack at 72 during a camping trip with his grandsons, had led the trade federation of 56 unions representing 12.5 million workers since 2009.
Shuler, who grew up in a union household, underscored her determination to continue Trumka’s push to expand the power of organized labor and reduce the income gap between rich and poor.
Shuler, 51, worked as an organizer at Local 125 of the Electrical Workers (IBEW) union at Portland General Electric, working with a coalition of labor, community and environmental activists to challenge energy giant Enron when it tried to muscle electricity deregulation through the Oregon Legislature.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday it would demand stricter background checks on customers to bolster efforts against money laundering, with immediate effect, a move that comes after weeks of pressure by regulators globally.
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto platform, has faced warnings and business curbs from financial watchdogs from Britain and Germany to Japan, who are concerned over the use of crypto in money laundering and risks to consumers.
The exchange, whose holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, has scaled back its product offerings and said it wants to improve relations with regulators.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were among those this year to voice concerns over crypto money laundering, with other regulators growing concerned with Binance in particular.
The Dutch central bank on Monday said the platform, which processed spot trades worth $455 million in July, was not in compliance with its anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing laws.
Binance users will have to complete a verification process to access its products and services, it said on its website. Those who have not done so will only be able to withdraw funds, cancel orders and close positions.
The move represents a major shift by Binance. Until now, it only asked for ID checks for users seeking higher limits on trading. Now, users must provide an ID card, driver’s license or passport, it said.
Standards vary across exchanges. Many large platforms, including Coinbase Global Inc and Gemini, also require users to submit ID documents, yet Kraken, another U.S. exchange, only requires personal information for limited access to trades.
Blackstone is broadening its bet on U.S. student housing, forming a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties. The new partnership will recapitalize a portfolio of buildings with 5,416 beds, according to a statement Friday. Investors are betting on college housing as students flock back to campus after more than a year of covid-19 restrictions. They're seeing a relative bargain in the typically private, off-campus complexes compared with the cost of apartments and other residential assets. Landmark, based in Athens, Ga., operates more than 75 student-housing properties with nearly 51,000 beds.
Johnson & Johnson will replace Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky with another veteran company executive starting next year. The world's biggest maker of health care products said late Thursday that Joaquin Duato will become CEO and a member of the company's board of directors on January 3. Duato, 59, currently serves as vice chairman of J & J's executive committee, which involves working with the company's pharmaceutical and health sectors and overseeing its global supply chain. Gorsky, 61, has served as chairman and CEO since 2012 and will become executive chairman of the board.
