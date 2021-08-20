Blackstone is broadening its bet on U.S. student housing, forming a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties. The new partnership will recapitalize a portfolio of buildings with 5,416 beds, according to a statement Friday. Investors are betting on college housing as students flock back to campus after more than a year of covid-19 restrictions. They're seeing a relative bargain in the typically private, off-campus complexes compared with the cost of apartments and other residential assets. Landmark, based in Athens, Ga., operates more than 75 student-housing properties with nearly 51,000 beds.