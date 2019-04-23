AUTO SAFETY

Regulators probe potential air-bag flaw

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a possible deadly flaw in 12.3 million vehicles that could prevent air bags from deploying in a crash.

The agency is examining air-bag control units supplied by parts maker ZF-TRW that could fail due to “electrical overstress” and prevent air bags and seat- belt pretensioners from activating in a crash, NHTSA said on its website Tuesday.

The move is an expansion of the preliminary probe NHTSA began last year, which initially focused on certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The widening inquiry adds autos made by Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi from model years 2010 through 2019.

NHTSA said it has identified two crashes — including one that resulted in a fatality — in which air bags didn’t deploy in Toyota cars and that electrical overstress is the suspected cause. In a statement, Toyota said it is cooperating with NHTSA.

Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.4 million vehicles with the affected air bag control units in 2016, and NHTSA said it hasn’t found related failures on other vehicles made by the company.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

New-home sales rose 4.5 percent in March

Sales of new U.S. homes rose 4.5 percent in March, the third straight monthly gain as the housing market appears to be cautiously recovering from a mortgage rate spike last year.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 692,000 in March, up from 662,000 in February. For the first three months of 2019, new-home sales were 1.7 percent higher than a year ago.

March’s sales pace was the strongest since November 2017, a sign that the market for newer properties is building momentum. But sales of existing homes plunged 4.9 percent in March, the National Association of Realtors said Monday.

— Associated Press

MANUFACTURING

Harley-Davidson posts first-quarter earnings

Harley-Davidson on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $127.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, which met Wall Street forecasts.

During the quarter, the company shipped 58,891 motorcycles, compared with 63,944 a year ago. For the full year it expects to ship 217,000 to 222,000 motorcycles, including between 65,500 and 70,500 in the second quarter.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Alphabet's Waymo said Tuesday that it had chosen a factory in Detroit to mass-produce self-driving cars. Chief executive John Krafcik said in a blog post that Waymo would partner with American Axle & Manufacturing to lease and repurpose an existing facility to be operational by mid-2019. Waymo said in January it had chosen Michigan for its first production facility and would get incentives from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, a public-private partnership agency, and create up to 400 jobs.

Verizon Communications posted disappointing subscriber gains for the first quarter after losing phone and tablet customers, a concern for investors as the company narrows its focus on wireless services. Total wireless subscriber numbers increased by 61,000, as a loss of 44,000 phone customers was offset by increases in hotspots and other connected devices. The total gain was much lower than the 207,000 analysts expected.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said Tuesday it would stop developing its migraine drug, Ajovy, for treating cluster headaches. The company said the decision was taken after an analysis of late-stage study data showed the drug was unlikely to meet the main goal of the trial. The drug, known generically as fremanezumab, competes with rival treatments from Eli Lilly and Amgen.

— From news reports

Coming today

Earnings: Boeing, Caterpillar, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla.