Air Force halts Boeing tanker deliveries

The Air Force has stopped accepting deliveries of Boeing’s new refueling tankers for the second time in a month because of debris found in closed compartments, according to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson.

The halt in deliveries of the KC-46A Pegasus tankers is the latest issue to plague the $44 billion effort to create the first U.S.-built flying gas station for the Pentagon’s fleet since the KC-10A Extender in 1981.

Wilson told House lawmakers of the decision Tuesday during a House Armed Services Committee hearing. The decision to halt acceptance was made March 23, said Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

The first two KC-46A tankers were sent to a U.S. Air Force base in Kansas in January.

“Resolving this issue is a company and program priority,” Boeing spokesman Charles Ramey said in an email.

Execs hid allegations against Steve Wynn

For years, executives at Wynn Resorts concealed allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn, according to a report by Massachusetts casino regulators released Tuesday.

The report by the state Gaming Commission does not make a recommendation about the fate of the company’s Massachusetts casino license or its nearly $3 billion Boston area resort slated to open in June.

But it said recent reforms touted by the company — the resignation of Steve Wynn as CEO and the ousting of officials who knew about the allegations — do not “erase the fact that the corporate failures . . . are significant, repetitive and reflective of the company’s historical governance practices.”

Brian Kelly, a lawyer who represents Steve Wynn, said the report does not address the truth of the allegations.

“Mr. Wynn denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex and nothing in this report changes that,” he said in an emailed statement.

Wynn Resorts did not dispute the facts of the report and said in a statement that it represents a “complete review of matters related to the company’s founder.”

Orders to U.S. factories for ­big-ticket manufactured goods fell 1.6 percent in February, the biggest drop in four months, reflecting a plunge in the volatile commercial aircraft category. Demand in a key sector used to track business investment decisions also declined in February. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the February decline came after a small 0.1 percent rise January, and it was the weakest showing since a 4.3 percent fall in October. Orders in a category that serves as a proxy for business investment plans edged down 0.1 percent in February after a 0.9 percent advance in January.

